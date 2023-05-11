Echo Media Group Celebrates 30 Years

Marketing Communications Agency Honors Three Decades of Extraordinary Growth, Telling Customer Stories, Guiding Client Partners to Success

/EIN News/ -- TUSTIN, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning marketing communications agency Echo Media Group proudly announces the celebration of its 30th anniversary. The agency is known for effectively and memorably creating marketing programs that solve business challenges, build brands, and drive sustainable value for its clients. Since its founding in the early 1990s, Echo has evolved into a full-service marketing communications agency offering a broad range of in-house services across eight divisions. The agency is led by a team of seasoned professionals with experience across diverse disciplines and industries.



Established in 1993 by CEO and President Kim Sherman as a boutique public relations agency, the expansion of Echo’s service offerings was influenced by the evolution of the marketing industry. Born one year before the internet and mass-market browser Netscape arrived on the scene, Echo attributes its 30 years of success to its constant drive for reinvention, adopting and embracing technological innovation and company-wide culture of integrity and agility.

“Marketing is extremely powerful and done properly can propel any business to the next level,” said Sherman. “Whether a company needs to build a long-lasting brand, drive leads or generate visibility to increase its market value for an exit strategy, Echo’s highly seasoned team leverages three decades of experience to build the right campaign and prove success through analytics and reporting.”

According to Sherman, Echo strives to differentiate itself in the marketplace by staying at the forefront of digital innovation and embracing technological advancements for the benefit of Echo’s clients. From its original service offerings in PR and media relations, at its core Echo’s team is comprised of master storytellers and messaging architects. Today, the cross-functional, vertically integrated team is comprised of branding specialists, messaging experts, content producers and copywriters, digital marketers, web designers and developers, sponsorship negotiators, media buyers and more.

“Echo Media Group has been fortunate to collaborate with clients from all over the world. Today, we primarily serve disruptive mid-size companies that are looking for full-service marketing support from a flexible and knowledgeable team of experienced professionals,” said Sabrina Suarez, Senior Vice President of Echo Media Group. "The long-term success of Echo Media Group is built on a foundation of strong relationships, clear communication, and a commitment to excellence. I have been with the agency for over 22 years, and I am proud to say that we have built a strong reputation for delivering results for our clients across multiple industries.”

The agency is well-respected for its work across a wide range of industries including high-end luxury products, consumer packaged goods and retail, professional services such as accounting and law, higher education, hospitality and food service, nonprofit, real estate and MedTech. Echo’s team manages everything from corporate communications, event production and management, company and product launches, mergers and acquisitions, branding, corporate sponsorships, and more.

Committed to the community it serves and an integrity driven organization, Echo was named among Orange County’s “Most Civically Minded Companies” by Civic 50 OC. Echo contributes hundreds of hours annually to serving the community through non-profit support, mentorship programs and education. Echo has often been recognized for its commitment to clients and organizational excellence, most recently receiving eight AVA Digital Awards. The team received two platinum awards, four gold and two honorable mentions for their work in content marketing, website production and digital advertising. In addition, Echo has received multiple awards of recognition from PRSA, OCPRSA, DotComm Awards, MarComm Awards, Hermes Awards, the BIA of Southern California and named as an OCBJ Top PR Firms.

