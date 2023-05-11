CEFCU ($7.8B assets – 385,000 Members) Designates BUNDLE by Insuritas to Launch its Insurance Agency

Through BUNDLE by Insuritas, CEFCU grows recurring fee income by strategically embedding insurance agency within its ecosystem.

With BUNDLE by Insuritas, CEFCU will provide seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, to deliver the right coverages, at the right price, at the right time.” — Jeffrey Chesky, Chairman and CEO, Insuritas

AGAWAM, MA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces it has been selected by Citizens Equity First Credit Union (CEFCU), Peoria, IL to install its award-winning full-service digital insurance agency platform, BUNDLE by Insuritas. The insurance agency will be owned by the credit union, embedded inside CEFCU’s ecosystem, and engineered to offer a full-service insurance agency solution to their retail and commercial members. Through the partnership, CEFCU will be able to offer its members the auto, home, commercial, and ancillary insurance products they purchase every year, while deepening wallet share and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

“We’re delighted to partner with CEFCU to provide a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency to their members in the growing Illinois market,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through BUNDLE by Insuritas, our embedded insurance agency as a service, the credit union will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages, at the right price, at the right time.”

“As a member-owned and member-focused financial institution, CEFCU constantly looks for ways to enhance the value we provide. We are excited to be partnering with Insuritas to offer this full-service digital insurance solution to CEFCU members, which offers affordable and convenient insurance options through an organization they already trust.” – Terry Schultz, Assistant Vice President of Investment Services, Wealth Management, and Private Member Group.

BUNDLE incorporates Insuritas’ proprietary technology stack to leverage data-driven machine learning, natural language processing, and conversion rate optimization to identify high-intent insurance customers and maximize purchase consideration. Insuritas’ digital insurance assistant, Lily, is seamlessly woven into multi-channel, automated outreach and nurturing campaigns to ensure strategic, scalable agency awareness.

Ultimately, CEFCU’s insurance agency aims to strengthen the credit union’s existing relationship with its members by expanding its financial services footprint to include all their insurance needs.

The agency will feature a variety of insurance services, including but not limited to, home, renter’s, auto, pet, identity theft, travel, and professional liability insurance. BUNDLE leverages Insuritas’ deep partnerships with 40+ insurance carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price.

CEFCU’s insurance agency is scheduled to launch this fall.

About Insuritas

Insuritas’ mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. Leveraging proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations through its BUNDLE brand, Insuritas offers a vast network of solutions to empower partners to operate their own labeled, full-service insurance agency. With Insuritas' data solutions, partners can generate expanded wallet share, increased retention, and recurring non-interest revenue. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.

About CEFCU

With assets totaling nearly $8 billion, CEFCU serves over 385,000 members through 26 Illinois Member Centers and 6 California Member Centers, the CEFCU Financial Center, the Money Center 24 ATM Network, CEFCU’s website, cefcu.com, the surcharge-free CO-OP ATM Network, and the CU Service Center Shared Branch Network.