Specialized Education Services, Inc. Grows Educational Offerings in Illinois With Acquisition of NewHope Academy

SESI’s mission to support more students with special needs nationwide bolstered by the addition of Arlington Heights school

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI) today announced the acquisition of NewHope Academy (NHA), a special education school in Arlington Heights, Illinois, that serves those living with autism, emotional disabilities, specific learning disabilities, or other health impairments. The addition of NHA is part of SESI’s strategic growth plan, focusing on expanding its premier education services nationally to K-12 students who require extra academic and behavioral support.



A critical element of that growth strategy, beyond working with local schools and districts to ensure all students that need special education services get the right level of quality supports, is to also identify independent providers that align with SESI’s mission and bring them into the SESI system of schools.

NewHope Academy has a long-standing reputation for providing quality education and support to students with diverse learning needs, complementing SESI’s scope of work serving learners with special needs. The acquisition will allow SESI to leverage its extensive resources and expertise to enhance both the education and support services offered at NHA, while ensuring the continued success of its student body.

“NewHope’s reputation as a provider for children with exceptionalities is exemplary and we are thrilled to have the school as part of the SESI family,” said Dawn Thomas, president of SESI. “This acquisition aligns with our goal of reaching more students who require specialized academic, emotional, and behavioral support. We look forward to working with the dedicated NewHope Academy staff to continue its outstanding legacy in special education.”

For more than 20 years, NewHope Academy has provided students ages 11-21 with both a challenging academic and therapeutic environment. Under SESI leadership, school staff will continue educating young people living with autism and those living with emotional challenges to excel in life through communication, exploration, opportunity, acceptance, accountability, and ambition.

"This is an exciting opportunity for NewHope Academy, as well as for parents and students. With SESI’s backing, we will continue our tradition of excellence in supporting students," stated Brandy Larrance, NHA executive director. "The passion SESI has for empowering learners and supporting students is evident. NHA is proud to be part of the SESI team."

The NHA addition marks SESI’s 15th program in Illinois. It is one of nearly 100 SESI day schools nationwide.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run classrooms, on-site, within district boundaries and standalone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs of special education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Emotional Disabilities, Learning Disabilities, and other challenges. Partnering with over 600 school districts nationwide, SESI serves more than 7,000 students in day schools and in-district classrooms. SESI is accredited by Cognia.

As part of its growth plan, SESI is actively seeking independent programs that share its commitment to providing students with the unique support they need to thrive academically and emotionally.

For additional information, visit www.sesischools.com.

