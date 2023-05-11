Multi-Platinum Guitarist/Producer Frank Greenfield & The Family of Funk Announce New Music, Remix Contest & Shows
Waymon Starks, Mia Dunn and myself actually started the group at the beginning of the pandemic... We are multicultural and multi-generational.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Family of Funk (FOF) and Iconic Guitarist/Producer Frank Greenfield continue to resonate with a wide-range of music enthusiasts because of their multi-dimensional music that’s a combination of fresh tunes, uplifting vibe, and soothing sounds. Individually, Greenfield and each band member have earned incredible esteem and notable accolades for their iconic collabs with some of the most well-known artists and music to date. Collectively, this multicultural band FOF continues racking up awards for their own music that transcends notes of Jazz, Pop, and R&B, mentoring up-and-coming artists, collaborating with TV, Film and other high-profile projects, and gearing up to release another single soon.
— Greenfield
Dive into FOF’s backstory, prolific collabs, upcoming projects, and what’s next for this elemental music group.
GUITAR LEGEND TO STAR-STUDDED COLLABS
Greenfield dove into guitar training from the get-go, even since the fourth grade!
“I ended up working during the day, and going to the conservatory at night, while trying to practice at least four hours a day. My guitar was always with me to sneak away and practice. I also had a good knack for sales, which greatly helped navigate the music industry.” – Greenfield
Upon establishing his skills in his passion and craft, Greenfield began training in classical guitar with Dr. Robert Trent and jazz with Josef Federico, while attending the Westminster Conservatory. As the Creative Producer for “The DentMakers,” and Conjunction Entertainment, Greenfield’s career launched with the release of Timbalands’ “Shock Value,” which went six times Platinum and reached #3 on Billboard R&B. From there, Greenfield scored two Grammy nominations for “Tri-ni-tee 5:7” and a GMA/DOVE Award for Best Urban Recorded Song of the Year for “Listen,” that peaked #9 on Billboard Gospel. Greenfield continued to collaborate with top-charting albums and top Pop R&B artists such as:
* Beyonce * Usher * Kelly Rowland * Timbaland * Mindless Behavior * Keri Hilson * The Pussycat Dolls * Celine Dion * Demi Lovato * Onyx *
His impressive list of credits quickly caught the attention of Universal Music Group who signed Greenfield, also landing a publishing deal with Missing Link Music. To date, Greenfield continues to not only work with the industry’s most notable talent, but also on highly successful television and film projects, some of which include:
* The Primetime Emmy Awards * Dateline NBC * Our Big Wedding * Drillbit Taylor * Secret Life of an American Teenager * The Good Wife * Shameless * New Girl * Lincoln Heights * Night Rider * Entourage * Community * Bad Girls Club * Ben and Kate and The Reluctant Fundamentalist *
In fact, he recently wrote the theme song for the hit television series, Brooklyn 99 that earned him a Golden Globe Award. Beyond his musical gift, Greenfield also has written music for a wide-range of music artists and genres, such as:
* Samantha Mumba * Kelly Rowland and Michele Williams of Destiny’s Child * Rihanna * Usher * Beyonce * Toni Braxton * Onyx *
Greenfield previously worked on music for Mindless Behavior and Leona Lewis, as well as recording and preparing to tour with several new artists. Overall, having received Gold and Platinum Records for his work with Interscope, Blackground, Universal Music, and Musicworld, and most recently the recipient of The Las Vegas Film Awards ``Best Music Video” for FOF’s latest hit song “Early in the Morning,” there’s certainly no slowing Greenfield down.
Beyond the strings, Greenfield can be found practicing more than music, as a martial artist, certified scuba diver, and car enthusiast. Ultimately, Greenfield’s unrelenting passion and emblazoned work ethic, beyond the challenges of his hearing impairment, make his journey even that much more remarkable and inspiring.
“Fortune Favors the Bold.” – Greenfield
NEW RELEASE & "EARLY IN THE MORNING" REMIX CONTEST
The Family of Funk will be releasing the single “Early in the Morning,” by the Gap Band with a new arrangement featuring Thuliso“ Liso” Dingwall, known for HBO’s “The Wire” Actor, Choreographer, and Spokesperson for the Vitiligo Society UK, as well as Author Lacey Turner aka G-Souldier, a Rapper and Podcaster who received two nominations for the Music Media Award “Song Of The Year.” This collaboration promises to give new life and a new audience to this song and also features The Gap Band’s former Guitarist Frank Greenfield.
FOF has been working hard in the studio for the remake of “Early in the Morning” and follow up singles, “Woo Hoo,” “Funkadilio,” and “Rock2 Da Funk.” Upon winning nine awards for their video of “Early in the Morning” that was first recorded by The Gap Band, they are planning something incredibly exciting!
Gig Productions will be launching an International Remix Contest this Fall 2023! Gig has partnered up with music icon Frank Greenfield and The Family Of Funk to present a once-in-a-lifetime remix opportunity for budding producers everywhere.
In fact, Gig’s “Early In The Morning” Remix Challenge encourages producers from all genres to add their musical flair to the hit track. The Funk and Soul Former Lead Guitarist for The Gap Band, Side Effect and other funk bands will participate in the release of “Early In The Morning” (featuring vocals from LISO & G Souldier).
JUDGES FOR GiG'S REMIX CONTEST
* Multi-Award Winning Producer Frank Greenfield
* International Producer and Musical Director Tess Escoto
* Rapper, Podcaster, and Author Lacey “G Souldier” Turner
* Two-Time Billboard Chart Topping Singer/Songwriter Greg Brock
* Actor, Singer, and Spokesperson Thuliso “Liso” Dingwall
* iHeart Media Account Executive Tina Arroyo
* Grammy Engineer and Producer Brian Yaskulka
* NFL legend/Ninty10 Sports Michael Blair
* International DJ Neil Dumatol
* International Action Star - Sunny “Blaze” Singh
* Actor and Model Raven Astone
PRIZES & SPONSORS
* Interview and Artist Promotions on Lacey Turner’s “The Narrative Matters”
* TikTok Dance Video Campaign
* Full Major Distribution for the Remix winner
* Full Social Media Campaign for 1st place winner
* Advertisement on iHeartRadio
* Support on SoundCloud
* Support Ninety 10 Sports
* No7 Entertainment
FEEL GOOD MUSIC RELEASE
Two Christian/Christmas songs are also scheduled to release this year! Greenfield will be teaming up with Singer/Songwriter, Producer, and Vocal Coach Teresa “Tess” Escoto, (Vocalist on Michael Jackson “Man In The Mirror”) as well as Producer, Songwriter, Filmmaker Dan Lapray of No 7 Entertainment who rounds out this talented writing team. Also, Musician, Producer, and Singer/Songwriter Greg Brock, a two-time consecutive Billboard Top 20 charting singles will participate among this collaborative crew.
Greenfield will be promoting his new music with a mini-tour of churches and non-profit venues this Fall.
POWER IN NUMBERS
With such a hefty load of accolades and A-list associations, many wonder how Greenfield originally established the FOF band.
“Waymon Starks, Mia Dunn, and myself actually started the group at the beginning of the pandemic. We started as a five piece, then added a bass player along with synth bass. We are multicultural and multi-generational.” – Greenfield
FOF continues to boast an impressive following of fans that span a wide range of ages, genres, and cultures. Each musician authentically represents strength, individuality, exudes immense talent, and positivity that most fans tend to gravitate to one band member or another. Here’s a closer look at the many faces that make up FOF:
* Vocalist, Keyboard Player Waymon Starks (Keyboardist for “The Gap Band,” Wrote 5 songs with The Gap Band Y2k album, First Gold Record with Charlie Wilson, Toured Globally with Bruno Mars, Snoop Dogg, Babyface and more.)
* Vocalist Sheree Dunn (Singing and Recording for Pony Records, Performing with Montel Jordan, Monica, Christopher Williams, Donell Jones, Klymaxx, and own female band “Sophisticated Soul”)
* Vocalist Mia Maria (Performing with Michael Monarch of Steppenwolf, Dizzy Reed of Guns N Roses, Don Dokken, Joe L'Este of Bang Tango, John Corabi of Union and Motley Crue, Bruce Kulick of Kiss, Rapper/Actor Ice Tea War, Rapper/Actor Ice Cube and many others; Her band Dox Haus Mob won a Dick Clark Battle of the Bands and Won a Mercury Record Deal and Los Angeles Singer Songwriter Awards; Recorded the soundtrack to The Red Shoe Diaries with George Clinton)
* Bassist Dr. Slapp (Performing with over 20 different bands)
