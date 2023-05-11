Translucent Concrete Market Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends at a CAGR of 39.9% by 2027

The demand for the roofing segment is expected to increase with the awareness created to conserve electricity.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Translucent concrete, also known as light-transmitting concrete or transparent concrete, is an innovative building material that has been gaining popularity in recent years. It is a composite material that allows light to pass through it while maintaining the strength and durability of traditional concrete.

According To AMR, the global translucent concrete market size accounted for $2,469.7 thousand in 2019 and is expected to reach $21,022.8 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The technology behind translucent concrete involves embedding optical fibers or other transparent materials within the concrete matrix. These fibers or materials transmit light through the concrete, creating a unique visual effect that can be used for a variety of purposes. For example, translucent concrete can be used to create illuminated walls, floors, or ceilings, or as a decorative element in architectural designs.

One of the key advantages of translucent concrete is its aesthetic appeal. The material can create stunning visual effects when light passes through it, giving buildings a unique and modern appearance. Additionally, it can be used to enhance natural lighting in buildings, reducing the need for artificial lighting and potentially lowering energy costs.

Another advantage of translucent concrete is its durability. It has similar strength and durability to traditional concrete, making it suitable for use in a variety of construction applications. It is also resistant to fire and weathering, which makes it a practical material for outdoor use.

Translucent concrete is still a relatively new material, and there are ongoing efforts to improve its properties and increase its applications. As research and development continue, it is likely that we will see even more innovative uses for this exciting new building material.

Top Players:

The key players analyzed in the global translucent concrete market are Dupont Lightstone, Fapinex LLC, Glass Block Technology Limited, HeidelbergCement AG (Italcementi SpA), Josef Loacker GmbH (LUCCON GmbH), LCT GesmbH, Litracon Ltd., Lucem Gmbh, Pan-United Corporation Ltd., and UNStudio.

