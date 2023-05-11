Nxtedge Announces The Release of Its New AP Automation, Inventory Control and Vendor Price Comparison Software Suite
Nxtedge, a leading provider of software solutions for the food service industry, has announced the launch of its new suite of products designed to revolutionize the way restaurants, country clubs, bars and other food service establishments manage their operations.
The new software suite, Nxtedge, provides a comprehensive set of tools to automate processes, control inventory, and compare vendor prices. The software is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, allowing food service professionals to quickly and easily manage their operations.
Nxtedge's automation tools allow users to streamline their operations, reducing time spent on manual tasks and freeing up resources for more important tasks. The software's inventory control capabilities allow users to track and manage their inventory in real-time, ensuring that they always have the right amount of stock on hand. Finally, the software's vendor price comparison feature allows users to quickly compare prices from multiple vendors, ensuring that they are always getting the best deal.
The software also includes invoice automation, which eliminates the need for manual data entry and reduces the risk of errors. This feature streamlines the invoice process and saves businesses time and money.
"We believe that our new software will make a significant difference to businesses in the food services industry," said Friedland. "By providing enhanced pricing and ordering, invoice automation, and inventory control, we can help businesses to improve their operations and reduce costs."
Nxtedge's new inventory solutions software is available to businesses of all sizes and is designed to be easy to use.
The software can be accessed from any device with an internet connection, making it a flexible solution for businesses with multiple locations.
"We have designed our software to be intuitive and easy to use," said Friedland. "Our goal is to provide businesses with a solution that is simple and effective, allowing them to focus on what they do best – providing great food and excellent service to their customers."
Nxtedge is committed to providing ongoing support and training to its clients to ensure that they get the most out of the new software. The company has a team of experienced professionals who are available to provide guidance and assistance whenever needed.
"We are proud of the level of support that we provide to our clients," said Friedland. "We believe that it is important to offer ongoing support and training to ensure that businesses get the most out of our software."
The launch of Nxtedge's new inventory solutions software is a significant milestone for the company and the food services industry as a whole. With enhanced pricing and ordering, invoice automation, and inventory control, businesses can improve their operations and provide a better experience for their customers.
For more information about Nxtedge and its new inventory solutions software, visit the company's website at https://nxtedge.net.
