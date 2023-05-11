Jason R. Kaye Joins Greystone Housing Impact Investors to Originate Tax-Exempt Financings

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone affiliate, Greystone Housing Impact Investors (“GHI”), the general partner of the general partner of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE: GHI) (the “Partnership”), announced that Jason R. Kaye has joined as a Managing Director. Based in Ft. Lauderdale and reporting to Kenneth C. Rogozinski, CEO of the Partnership, Mr. Kaye will focus on originating and structuring tax-exempt loan and bond financing transactions, including construction financing, for affordable multifamily and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit properties.



Prior to joining GHI, Mr. Kaye was a Senior Vice President at Regions Bank where he handled debt and tax credit equity, transaction structuring and loan executions for local and national affordable housing developers. He has also served as a Senior Vice President at Bank of America in Community Development Banking, originating and structuring affordable housing debt and equity. Mr. Kaye also previously worked at Citigroup Global Markets. He began his career with the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

Mr. Kaye earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Binghamton University, a Master’s of Regional Planning from Cornell University, and a Master’s Degree in Real Estate Finance from New York University. He currently holds Series 52, Series 7, and Series 63 licenses.

“Jason’s experience across a range of multifamily debt and equity platforms, as well as his deep banking knowledge on private placements, syndications, and tax credit equity, will be an asset to GHI and its clients,” said Mr. Rogozinski. “We are thrilled for the potential to grow our impact across new affordable housing markets with his expertise and relationships, and warmly welcome Jason to the team.”

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (the “Partnership”) was formed in 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, seniors and student housing properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by its Second Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated December 5, 2022, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP press releases are available at www.ghiinvestors.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a leading national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information contained in this press release regarding Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP contains “forward-looking statements,” which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks involving current maturities of our financing arrangements and our ability to renew or refinance such maturities, fluctuations in short-term interest rates, collateral valuations, mortgage revenue bond investment valuations and overall economic and credit market conditions. For a further list and description of such risks, see the reports and other filings made by the Partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

