Waterproofing Membrane Market is estimated to be US$ 63.71 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period-BY PMI

Waterproofing Membrane Market, By Raw Material (Modified Bitumen, PVC, TPO, EPDM, HDPE, and LDPE), By Type (Cold Liquid-applied Membranes, Hot Liquid-applied Membranes, Fully Adhered Sheets, and Loose Laid Sheets), By Application (Roofing and Walls, Water and Waste Management, Building Structures, Tunnel Liners, and Bridges, and Highways), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

Waterproof membranes are thin layer of water tight material applied continuously over a firm surface, and are of two types namely sheet based membranes and liquid applied membranes. Increase within the advancement of housing industry has led to rise within the demand of waterproofing materials for its structural integrity.

Waterproofing membranes gives excellent suitability for wall protection because the materials are placed in thin layer over another material so that contact with water can be avoided. These membranes possess various properties like strong, flexible, and tear resistant so that it can stretch over the buildings and canopy cracks.

Presence of major key players and technological innovation has provided lucrative opportunities in Waterproofing Membrane market growth. Growing infrastructure development such as water supply, power stations, telecommunication networks and growing building and construction activities has boost the demand for Waterproofing Membrane market growth.

Key Highlights:

In March 2023, Kamdhenu Paints launched new waterproofing product “KAMO DAMP PROOF” with fiber reinforced elastomeric liquid waterproofing formulated with consolidated synthetic fibers.

In September 2020, Krypton Chemical launched new “IMPERMAX B 1K” waterproofing membrane with excellent mechanical properties and high thixotropy. New launched product is designed for finishes in waterproofing projects and execution of difficult details.

Waterproofing Membrane Market accounted for US$ 31.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 63.71 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%. The global waterproofing membrane market is segmented based on raw material, type, application, and region.

Analyst View:

Rapid growth in urbanization and growing economic status in emerging countries is likely to propel market growth. The lightweight nature and superior properties has further drive the market of waterproofing membrane. New product launch and rising strategic partnerships is expected to fuel Waterproofing Membrane market growth over the forecast period.

Infrastructure Development: Increasing infrastructure projects such as bridges, tunnels, highways, and airports drive the demand for waterproofing membranes. These membranes are essential to protect these structures from water ingress, which can lead to structural damage and deterioration.

Urbanization and Construction Activities: Rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging economies, fuels construction activities, which in turn drives the demand for waterproofing membranes. As more buildings and structures are erected, the need for effective waterproofing solutions becomes crucial.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Based on Raw Material, Global Waterproofing Membrane Market is segmented into Modified Bitumen, PVC, TPO, EPDM, HDPE, and LDPE.

Based on Type, Global Waterproofing Membrane Market is segmented into cold liquid-applied membranes, hot liquid-applied membranes, fully adhered sheets, and loose laid sheets.

Based on Application, Global Waterproofing Membrane Market is segmented into roofing and walls, water and waste management, building structures, tunnel liners, and bridges, and highways.

By Region, the Global Waterproofing Membrane Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Detailed Segmentation:

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Raw Material- Modified Bitumen, PVC, TPO, EPDM, HDPE, and LDPE







By Type- Cold Liquid-applied Membranes, Hot Liquid-applied Membranes, Fully Adhered Sheets, and Loose Laid Sheets







By Application– Roofing and Walls, Water and Waste Management, Building Structures, Tunnel Liners, and Bridges, and Highways



Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Waterproofing Membrane Market:

The key players operating in the global waterproofing membrane market includes

Sika

BASF

Tremco

Soprema

Fosroc

GCP applied technologies

Mapei

Johns Manville

Carlisle Construction Company

Renolit.

Drivers and Restraints:

Drivers:

Increasing Construction and Infrastructure Activities: The growth in construction and infrastructure projects worldwide is a major driver for the waterproofing membrane market. The need to protect buildings, bridges, tunnels, and other structures from water damage drives the demand for effective waterproofing solutions.

Rising Awareness of Benefits: There is growing awareness among architects, contractors, and building owners about the benefits of waterproofing membranes. These membranes help prevent water intrusion, prolong the lifespan of structures, reduce maintenance costs, and maintain the integrity of buildings.

Stringent Building Codes and Regulations: Stringent building codes and regulations regarding waterproofing and energy efficiency drive the adoption of waterproofing membranes. Compliance with these regulations necessitates the use of high-quality waterproofing materials and techniques.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements have led to the development of advanced waterproofing membrane systems with improved performance characteristics. These include enhanced durability, ease of installation, compatibility with various substrates, and resistance to chemicals and UV radiation. These advancements drive market growth by meeting the evolving demands of the construction industry.

Restraints:

High Cost: Waterproofing membrane systems can be relatively expensive compared to traditional waterproofing methods. The cost of materials, installation, and skilled labor can pose a challenge, particularly in price-sensitive markets. The higher initial cost of waterproofing membranes can deter some construction projects.

Lack of Awareness and Skill Gap: Despite increasing awareness, there is still a lack of comprehensive knowledge about the benefits and proper application of waterproofing membranes. The absence of skilled labor and expertise in installing and maintaining these systems can hinder market growth.

Volatile Raw Material Prices: The prices of raw materials used in manufacturing waterproofing membranes, such as bitumen, PVC, and polymers, can be subject to fluctuations. Price volatility can impact the profitability of manufacturers and affect the overall cost of waterproofing membrane systems.

Environmental Concerns: Some waterproofing membrane materials, such as PVC, have raised environmental concerns due to their production processes and potential for pollution. Growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly construction practices may lead to a shift toward alternative materials, which can impact the market for certain types of membranes.

