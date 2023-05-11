SXTC Global Brand Consulting’s DYADICA Sees Social Media Rapidly Changing And Losing Ground For Consumer Shopping

SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consultants SXTC-DYADICA Brand Consulting

Despite all of the wonderful tools the ability to sell products on Facebook or any social media is waning for many brands, manufacturers and their categories.

Social media by itself will not do a lot for you other than help build a reputation and simply reinforce aspects of a brand such as visuals and tonality but only if done correctly.” — SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting