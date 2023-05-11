Tourisme Montréal welcomes VIRTUOSO to Montreal

MONTREAL, MAY 11 2023 /CNW/ - The luxury travel market is experiencing significant growth worldwide. In Montréal, this type of tourism is characterized by experiences that are more accessible than in certain urban European destinations catering to the high-end luxury market.

What are the attractions in Montréal that make our destination so appealing to luxury travellers? Is it "five-star" hotels? Restaurants that are ranked among the top in the world on prestigious lists? A stopover for many international cruises, including luxury cruise ships?

Media representatives will have all these questions answered at the Virtuoso 2023 Symposium press conference that will take place:

Wednesday, 17 th May, 9-10:30 AM

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth - Rue Crescent

Virtuoso is bringing its global audience to experience one of the world's most vibrant destinations: Montréal. As one of luxury travel's most prominent thought-leadership events, this year's Symposium will assemble in Montréal from may 17 to 21, an estimated attendance of more than 350 executives from over 30 countries, including owners and managers of Virtuoso travel agency members as well as preferred partners, from May 17 to 21.

The press conference will be featuring Virtuoso Chairman and CEO Matthew D. Upchurch, highlighting Virtuoso's 2023 Symposium and its significance to Montréal as the host city.

About Virtuoso: With more than 21,000 travel advisors in 54 countries and over 2,300 preferred partners worldwide, Virtuoso is the most significant network in luxury travel and responsible for US$28–$32 billion in annual sales. For additional information about Virtuoso, please click here .

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org .

