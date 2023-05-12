Cincinnati Metro Locals Gain Easy Access to Sheds with Cincinnati Sheds and ShedHub Partnership

Cincinnati Sheds of Milford, OH, a leading retailer of accessory buildings by Country Cabins, joins hands with ShedHub.com to serve Cincinnati Metro residents.

It is an honor to partner with Cincinnati Sheds to accommodate the accessory structure needs of the Cincinnati metro area locals.” — Jeff H., ShedHub CEO

CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati Sheds, a top retailer of accessory buildings made by Country Cabins, has linked together with ShedHub.com, an online platform that allows for quick and easy transactions between dealers and potential buyers, to provide top quality accessory structures to residents of the Cincinnati Metropolitan Area. Potential buyers from this area can now browse through Cincinnati Sheds’ high-quality accessory buildings at their most convenient time and place. As a top dealer of Country Cabins in the metro area, Cincinnati Sheds offers classy, aesthetic prefabricated accessory structures. Moreover, through ShedHub’s digital portal, buyers have access to an expansive selection of custom features to customize your building.

Jeff Huxmann, CEO and co-founder of ShedHub, says about the partnership, “As more people start their shopping journey online it is necessary for retailers to provide the shopping experience that accommodates their customer’s needs, and we are honored that Cincinnati Sheds lists their products on our platform. ”

Cincinnati Sheds promises top-quality, highly-customizable accessory structures with their Country Cabins dealership in the Cincinnati Metropolitan Area. Aside from the standard features found in their prefabricated models, there are customizable options available to strengthen structural support, enhance the functionality, and improve mobility and safety. Specialized windows and door options can also provide access to natural lighting and relaxing outdoor views. Insulation options can help alleviate moisture buildup, noise, and energy consumption. Cincinnati Sheds offers a five-year warranty on the signature Series and a three year warranty on the Compass series. on all the accessory buildings it sells, whether prefabricated or customized. They give affordable payment options through rent-to-own, with no credit check needed, as well as free delivery services up to 50 miles from the dealership location.

ShedHub’s commitment remains to be the ease and convenience of browsing and purchasing accessory buildings for local buyers. Their partnership with Cincinnati Sheds expands the options of the local buyers from the Cincinnati Metropolitan Area, allowing them to pick beautiful structures and add customizable options without needing to move from their living room couch.

Browse through the expansive inventory from ShedHub.com, narrow down your search to the dealerships nearest you, specify the model and customizations according to your needs, or use 3D configurators to quickly get a quotation for your building of choice.

About Cincinnati Sheds

Cincinnati Sheds is a leading retailer of accessory structures made by Country Cabins, a top manufacturer of aesthetic, functional, and heavy-duty portable storage structures in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. With their 3D Design Studio, interested buyers can design their own accessory building with customizations added in, visualize the placement of the structure on their property, and quickly know the total cost. Their structures can be equipped with overhangs, insulation, and vapor barriers that ensure their quality and durability. Cincinnati Sheds offers free delivery up to 50 miles from their dealership location in Milford, OH and installs the structure using a shed mule, which allows it to be transported through tight spaces.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is the #1 digital platform for interested buyers of sheds and other accessory buildings. Potential customers can browse through several options from any point in the United States, and with the help of their Advanced Shed Search tool, filter through the expansive selection to come to the best choice from the nearest dealership.