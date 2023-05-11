Audiotek and L-Acoustics design & installation team. Audiotek's Chris Kmiec far right and Frank Murray Centre. Audiotek's team installing the K3 at the National Concert Hall, Dublin Left National Concert Hall, Dublin with Audiotek and L-Acoustic design in action.

Audiotek partners with L-Acoustics to revolutionise the sound experience at Ireland's National Concert Hall with a custom system using L-Acoustic K3 tech.

There’s nothing like a live performance and [owing to the quality of the new audio system] people will realise that the communal live experience is irreplaceable.” — Barry Walsh, Head of Operations, National Concert Hall.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Audiotek , a leading provider of audio-visual solutions, is thrilled to announce their successful collaboration with L-Acoustics , a global leader in professional audio systems, to revamp the PA system of Ireland's National Concert Hall. Together, they have created an unrivalled auditory experience that elevates the experience across the complete spectrum of live performances.The National Concert Hall, a major cultural institution and performance space in Dublin, hosts over 1,000 events annually. Established 120 years ago, the National Concert Hall continually upholds its commitment to offer the highest quality of live performances. This commitment necessitated the recent replacement of an outdated PA system, a project tendered out to multiple suppliers. The joint proposal of Audiotek and L-Acoustics, leading providers of audio system technology, design, and installation, proved to be the best fit.One of the key factors in the selection of the joint venture between Audiotek and L-Acoustics was their detailed - no stone left unturned - approach to the tender. A key element of the bid process resulted in an on-site demo of the K3 System. Listening and measurement tests for the K3, carried out by the consultant Peter Mapp, put the Audiotek and L-Acoustics design as the tender to beat. One comment received was "This is the best we've heard this room sound". The joint bid by Audiotek and L-Acoustics was accepted and the K3 system was then installed by Audiotek, within a tight timescale around planned events in the space.“I think we [our system] do justice to all those musicians, and artists. The creativity in the exercise of their art, and the effort they put into it, means you should give them the best chance to reproduce their sound [as they intended]. I would say there is [now] an added emotional content in what the listener hears inside the hall.” Frank Murray, Managing Director, AudiotekTogether The L-Acoustics K3 system, known for its exceptional power, precision, and clarity, was designed to meet the specific needs of The National Concert Hall. The solution's flexibility, lightweight, and easy-to-use package ensure reliable, clear sound without the burden of cumbersome equipment.The K3 installation included:• K3 dual 12" 2-way active, long throw, loudspeakers, offering full-range, compact performance.• KS28 dual 18" high-power subwoofers.• X12 2-way passive, 12" short throw, loudspeakers.• SYVA 5" medium throw, 2-way passive loudspeakers.“We’re very excited about people coming here and hearing the result of our endeavours…I think people will have a fantastic experience as there’s nothing like a live performance and [owing to the quality of the new audio system] they will realise that the communal live experience is irreplaceable.” Commented Barry Walsh, Head of Operations, National Concert Hall.On working alongside L-Acoustics, Chris Kmiec commented, "we are immensely proud of the transformation we've achieved at the National Concert Hall; this successful installation affirms our ability to deliver high-quality AV solutions, regardless of project size or complexity. L-Acoustics equipment has a well-deserved world leading reputation, and their design and engineering teams are a joy to work alongside.About AudiotekAudiotek is a specialist designer, supplier and installer of high-end sound, video and lighting systems to the most recognisable leisure, hospitality, and corporate customers worldwide. Established in 1982, with offices in Dublin and Reading, delivering cutting edge, design-led technology solutions that set the standard for immersive experiences in venues of all types.

Audiotek at The National Concert Hall - filmed by BYOC Films