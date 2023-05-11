Cluster Headache Market to See Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 | Zosano Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Lundbeck

Cluster Headache develop a management plan, and monitor the condition to improve the individual's well-being and quality of life.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cluster Headache market size is expected to reach USD 550.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights Inc. Cluster headache (CH) is a rare form of headache characterized by intense, excruciating pain that occurs in recurrent episodes known as clusters. These attacks typically last between 15 minutes and three hours, and they can happen daily or almost daily for weeks or months. The causes of cluster headache are thought to be associated with the sudden release of histamine or serotonin in the area of a facial nerve called the trigeminal nerve, possibly influenced by the hypothalamus, a small area at the base of the brain. Various triggers can initiate cluster headache episodes, including alcohol consumption, cigarette smoking, high altitudes, bright lights, exertion, heat, foods rich in nitrite, certain medications, and cocaine.

Cluster headache aims to alleviate pain during an attack, shorten the duration of the cluster period, and prevent future clusters. Acute treatments include oxygen therapy, triptans, and certain medications targeting the calcium channels. Preventive treatments involve medications to reduce the frequency and intensity of cluster headache episodes. Cluster headache can significantly impact a person's quality of life. Supportive measures, such as stress management techniques, maintaining a regular sleep schedule, avoiding triggers, and seeking support from healthcare professionals or support groups, can help individuals cope with the condition.

Top Key Players:

★ Zosano Pharma

★ Eli Lilly and Company

★ Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical

★ Winston Laboratories

★ GlaxoSmithKline plc.

★ ElectroCore Medical LLC

★ Autonomic Technologies Inc.

★ AstraZeneca plc.

★ Allergan plc.

★ Bayer AG

★ F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

★ Novartis AG

★ Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

★ Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

★ Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

★ Sanofi

★ AbbVie Inc.

Detailed Segmentation :

By Type:

Episodic

Chronic

By Drug Type:

Fast-acting Drugs

Long-term Drugs

Short-term Drugs

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Intravenous

Geographical Analysis Covers the Following Key Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia

