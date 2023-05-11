Chem-Dry By C & G offers Green Certified, and safe carpet and upholstery cleaning in Santa Clarita and surrounding areas

Chem-Dry By C & G Pet Urine Odor Removal Rug Cleaning Upholstery Cleaning Service Carpet Cleaning

VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chem-Dry By C & G, a top-rated carpet and upholstery cleaning service provider, is proud to offer superior carpet and upholstery cleaning services in Santa Clarita, Valencia, Canyon Country, Saugus, Newhall, Castaic, Stevenson Ranch, and surrounding areas. The company's cleaning process is Green Certified, non-toxic, and safe around children and pets.

The Chem-Dry By C & G team uses a unique cleaning process that involves using hot carbonated water to penetrate deep into the fibers of carpets, rugs, and upholstery to remove dirt, dust, and allergens. The carbonation process lifts dirt and grime to the surface where it is easily extracted, resulting in a deeper and more effective clean. This process also uses less water than traditional steam cleaning methods, which means carpets and upholstery dry faster and are less likely to develop mold and mildew.

"The Chem-Dry By C & G take great pride in providing their customers with exceptional carpet and upholstery cleaning services that are not only effective but also safe for their families and pets," said a Chem-Dry By C & G spokesperson.

"The unique cleaning process uses non-toxic and Green Certified solutions that are gentle on carpets and upholstery while still providing a deep clean. The customers can trust us to get their carpets and upholstery looking like new again."

In addition to carpet cleaning near santa clarita and upholstery cleaning santa clarita, Chem-Dry By C & G also offers rug cleaning and tile cleaning services. The company's rug cleaning process is gentle and effective and is suitable for all types of rugs, including Oriental and Persian rugs. The company's tile cleaning process uses powerful equipment to remove dirt, grime, and bacteria from tile and grout, leaving them looking clean and refreshed.

Chem-Dry By C & G's services are available to both residential and commercial customers, and the company offers free estimates for all of its services. The company also offers monthly specials on carpet cleaning santa clarita, making it an affordable option for those looking to get their carpets cleaned on a regular basis.

Chem-Dry By C & G has built a reputation for providing exceptional carpet and upholstery cleaning services in Santa Clarita and surrounding areas. The company has a team of highly trained and experienced technicians who are committed to delivering the best possible results for their customers. The company's commitment to using non-toxic and Green Certified solutions has made it a popular choice among environmentally conscious customers.

For more information about Chem-Dry By C & G and its services, visit the company's website at https://scvcarpetcleaning.com or call 661-296-3175 to schedule a free estimate.

Contact:

Chem-Dry By C & G

Address: 25736 Player Dr Unit R13 Valencia, CA 91355

Phone: 661-296-3175