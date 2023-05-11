Optically Clear Adhesives Market Analysis: Opportunities and Challenges

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1,589.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.2%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income

Rising demand for touchscreen display devices and gadgets among consumers is a key factor driving global optically clear adhesives market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global optically clear adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 3,218.7 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving steady market revenue growth include rising demand for touchscreen display devices and optical devices among consumers. Optically clear adhesives are preferred adhesives for bonding touch panels, display screens, and in various other applications involving bonding of lens in microscopes, cameras, and prisms. Optically clear adhesives offer a strong bonding on various substrates, including plastics used in smartphones and automotive displays. These adhesives enhance display performance and viewability, as well as aid in lessening loss of light caused by reflection and also to improve contrast ratios.

The Optically Clear Adhesives market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report’s authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Optically Clear Adhesives business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont, the 3M Company, LINTEC Corporation, Norland Products Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Dymax Corporation, and Scapa Group PLC

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, Panacol announced the launch of Vitralit 50004, which is an innovative one-component optically clear adhesive. Vitralit 50004 is a UV-curable adhesive based on acrylic with ultra-low viscosity and finds application for laminating optics and bonding displays.

Silicone is one of the most commonly used resins in optically clear adhesives and is especially ideal for use on substrates that demand high temperature performance, attributed to temperature resistance properties of silicone. Also, silicone-based optically clear adhesives can endure shock, impact, and vibration, while upholding stress resistance.

Among the industry vertical segments, aerospace segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate over forecast period. Optically clear adhesives are used in displays screen in aircraft cockpits to aid in enhanced display performance. Also, it efficiently removes any gaps between the LCD/LED and cover glass, while delivering anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-glare characteristics to the cover glass.

Optically clear adhesives market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period, attributed to rising demand for consumer electronic products, increasing penetration of smartphones, and rising sales of electric vehicles in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Additionally, presence of leading market players such as Nitto Denko Corporation in the region is causative of robust market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global optically clear adhesives market on the basis of resin type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Silicone

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Smartphones

Tablets

Signage

Monitors

Automotive Display Screens

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Energy

Aerospace

Others

The global Optically Clear Adhesives market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Optically Clear Adhesives business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

