Warren H. Lau giving a talk about his investment strategy

HONG KONG, CHINA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Warren H. Lau's "Winning Strategies of Professional Investment" Draws Attention from Investors and Asset Managers

New York, NY - Warren H. Lau's investment book series, "Winning Strategies of Professional Investment," has gained popularity among both novice and seasoned investors. The series is available on major book retailers such as Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Smashwords, Apple Books, and others. The series provides a unique combination of fundamental, technical, and news analysis to help investors build fast investment knowledge and make profitable investments.

Asset management firms without coding and programming team members have found that the strategies outlined in Lau's book series enable them to not only survive but also beat the market benchmark in a new AI algorithm-driven financial market. The series offers practical advice on how to navigate the stock market and make informed investment decisions, helping investors achieve success in a highly competitive and rapidly changing investment landscape.

Lau's investment philosophy emphasizes a disciplined approach that combines analysis, patience, and risk management for successful investing. The "Winning Strategies of Professional Investment" series provides readers with a comprehensive understanding of the investment world and teaches them how to apply the knowledge gained effectively.

Asset management firms that rely on programming have also found that Warren H. Lau's book series helps them perfect their trading systems. The series offers a unique perspective on investing that combines both technical and fundamental analysis, providing investors with the tools they need to make profitable investments in any market condition.

One fund manager, who wished to remain anonymous, recently shared with the press that he has consistently beaten the market since being enlightened by Lau's book series. The "Winning Strategies of Professional Investment" series has become an invaluable resource for him in making informed investment decisions.

Warren H. Lau's "Winning Strategies of Professional Investment" book series is an essential read for anyone interested in investing and looking to make profitable investments quickly. The series offers practical advice on how to navigate the stock market and make informed investment decisions, making it an essential resource for both novice and experienced investors.

The series consists of four separate titles:

"Invest and Earn Quick", focusing on the correct application of technical analysis in trading to improve portfolio management.

"The Alchemy of Investment", focuses on the emotional side of the stock market and offers insight into news-based trading strategies and how to identify the stages of bull-bear cycles through analyzing news reports.

"Quantum Strategy" and "Quantum Strategy II", focusing on a new school of investment strategy that studies correlations among stock price movements and different statistically measurable factors, offering insights into how stocks move in sync with each other and how different catalysts trigger stock and ETF price movements.

This series is available on major book retailers, including Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Smashwords, Apple Books, and others.

