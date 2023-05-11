Monopotassium Phosphate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Industry, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Monopotassium phosphate (MKP), a dihydrogen phosphate of potassium. Monopotassium phosphate is a dihydrogen phosphate and potassium ion soluble salt.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Monopotassium Phosphate Market Size, Share, Growth, Price, Trends, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Monopotassium Phosphate market, assessing the market based on its segments like Form, Application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028):
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 3.5 %
Monopotassium phosphate, usually combined with urea, is a good source of ammonium phosphate in feed to improve feed productivity as it retains soil pH and decreases the loss of feed used in the soil. Nutraceutical, cosmetic and personal care, and other manufacturing applications are found in other industrial applications. Due to its versatile application in rising industries such as hydroponic agriculture, pharmaceutical and personal care cosmetics, the Monopotassium phosphate market is expected to see steady global growth over the forecast period. Over the forecast era, the North America region is expected to dominate the global monopotassium market.
Monopotassium Phosphate Industry Definition and Major Segments
Monopotassium phosphate (MKP), a dihydrogen phosphate of potassium. Monopotassium phosphate is a dihydrogen phosphate and potassium ion soluble salt. It is a source of phosphorus and potassium for both humans and plants, including animals. Monopotassium phosphate is also used as a buffering agent in various industrial chemical reactions.
On the basis of Form, the industry is divided into:
• Powder
• Crystal
• Liquid
On the basis of Application, the industry is divided into:
• Food and Beverage
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetic and Personal Care
• Animal Feed
• Others
On the basis of Region, the industry is divided into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Monopotassium Phosphate Market Trends
The growing demand for feed additives in the agro-industry is expected to drive the global monopotassium phosphate market, and the use of agricultural techniques such as hydroponics requires a large number of additives per unit yield is increasing. In the developing regions of the Asia Pacific and Latin America, the increasing personal care and pharmaceutical industries are also expected to generate new demand for raw materials and ingredients over the forecast period, thereby providing a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to expand to new geographies with a positive outcome.
Europe is expected to dominate the global market for monopotassium phosphate, which has resulted in the rising hydroponics and personal care industries. The area is also a major pharmaceutical centre that is projected to capture a greater share of the global demand for monopotassium phosphate. Due to its strong feed additive demand and rising pharmaceutical industry, the North American region is expected to occupy a successive role.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market Sandoz AG, Pharmaceutical Associates Inc., Master Plant-Prod Inc., Prayon Group, Charkit Chemical Company LLC., and Allan Chemical Corporation. and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
