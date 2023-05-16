Mainstream Achieves Over 30% Revenue Growth in 2022
We are excited to continue our growth in the coming years and look forward to achieving new heights.”BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream, a leading manufacturer of air handling systems and equipment, announced today that it achieved over 30% revenue growth in 2022. The company attributes its success to expanded sales, engineering, and fabrication teams, investments in technology and equipment, strategic partnerships, and a strong commitment to excellence.
Mainstream's growth results from its continued investment in its people, technology, and equipment. The company's expanded sales, engineering, and fabrication teams have enabled it to provide better service to its clients, improve the quality of its products, and increase production capacity. In addition, Mainstream has made significant investments in technology and equipment to ensure that its production facilities remain state-of-the-art.
"We are thrilled to have achieved over 30% revenue growth in 2022," said the company's Sales Lead, Sheldon Markham. "Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our commitment to investing in the best technology, equipment, and talent. We are grateful to our clients for their continued trust and support, and we are committed to delivering the best possible products and services to them."
Mainstream's strategic partnerships have also contributed to its growth. The company has worked closely with its partners to develop innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients. By leveraging the expertise and resources of its partners, Mainstream has been able to expand its product offerings and provide even better service to its clients.
"We believe that our success is driven by our commitment to excellence in everything we do," said Markham. "We are constantly seeking ways to improve our products and services, and we are proud of the partnerships we have formed with our clients and suppliers. We are excited to continue our growth in the coming years and look forward to achieving new heights."
Mainstream remains an industry leader, providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to its clients. For more information, please visit www.mainstream-corp.com or contact Nick Walker at nick.walker@mainstream-corp.com. 47 Russo Place, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922.
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded in the early 90's as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past three decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.
Mainstream's commitment to excellence in product development, service, and employee satisfaction has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner in the HVAC industry. The company's dedication to innovation and integrity ensures that its products and services meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
