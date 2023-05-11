Drone Package Delivery Market Future Demand, Top Players, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need for faster delivery, especially for retail and medical supplies, is a key factor factor driving global drone package delivery market

Drone Package Delivery Market Size – USD 553.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 54.5%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drone package delivery market size is expected to reach USD 18.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global drone package delivery market revenue growth can be attributed to growing need for faster and secure delivery, especially for retail supplies. Drone package delivery is garnering significant traction due to rapid growth of the e-commerce industry and shifting consumer focus and demand for timelier parcel and package delivery. Reducing the time to deliver packaged goods from warehouse to doorstep of consumers or locations specified by consumers is the primary objective behind adoption of drone delivery by e-commerce firms. For instance, according to Amazon, the key reason behind its Prime Air service is to deliver parcels to customers using drones within 30 minutes from time of order being placed.

Drone package delivery is a new and innovative way of delivering packages to customers. It involves the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to transport goods from one location to another. The benefits of this delivery method include faster delivery times, reduced traffic congestion, and lower costs compared to traditional delivery methods. Drone technology has advanced significantly in recent years, making it more efficient and reliable. However, there are still some challenges to be addressed, such as safety concerns, regulations, and technical limitations. Despite these challenges, drone package delivery has the potential to revolutionize the logistics industry and change the way we receive our packages in the future.

Drone Package Delivery Market: Analysis by focusing on Competitive landscape and Key Developments

FedEx Corporation, Workhorse Group Inc., Amazon, The Boeing Company, Zipline, Skycart Inc., Matternet Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fli Drone, and EHang.

The research then uncovers market opportunities that are simple and gives the business valuable information that will help it thrive in the global Drone Package Delivery market. The report contains detailed information on the factors that will increase the market's growth over the next few years, from 2021-2028. The report discusses market segmentation, key players and types of applications, as well as rapid growth in key markets.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, Matternet made an announcement about the launch of its drone logistics operations at Charité Vivantes, which is a medical service provider in Labor Berlin, Germany.

A key benefit of rotary wing drones is that they can be easily maneuvered, thus allowing them to reach areas where fixed wing drones cannot go and vertically take-off and land. Rotary wing drones provide easy controllability, operate in headless mode, and have the ability to fly in any direction. Also, these drones can carry larger payload as compared to other drone types and thus can carry a wide range of sensors, such as thermal imaging sensors, if required.

Short range package delivery drones are witnessing substantial increase in demand as companies, including Amazon, Walmart, and Wing, are undertaking trials for short range drone package delivery. Also, rising demand for contactless delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic is spurring demand for short range delivery drones. Moreover, growing focus by e-commerce companies and food delivery service providers, such as Uber Eats and Zomato, for last-mile delivery via drones is driving demand for short range drones.

Emergen Research has segmented the global drone package delivery market on the basis of drone type, range, package weight, duration of flight, application, and region:

Drone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Long Range (above 25 Km)

Short Range (less than 25 Km)

Package Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 2 Kg

2 Kg to 5 Kg

Above 5 Kg

Duration of Flight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 30 Minutes

Over 30 Minutes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Retail & E-Commerce

Food Delivery

Medical

Logistics

Agriculture

Military

Others

The study segments the Drone Package Delivery industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

