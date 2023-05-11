Elevate Teaching Experiences with Kites In The Classroom's Newly Launched Website
VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Supporting Educators: Kites In The Classroom delivers a comprehensive resource for today's educators that improves learning experiences, enhances knowledge retention, and eliminates hours of lesson planning.
Kites in the Classroom, a leading provider of kite teaching kits, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, equipping educators with everything they need to know about designing hands-on learning experiences with kites.
As the leading provider of kite kits for learning, Kites in the Classroom comprises a team of educators with over 30 years of teaching experience who've helped over 11,000 schools blend kites into engaging learning activities in schools and the community.
According to co-founder Ann Wong, the new website offers interactive curriculum guides for STEM/STEAM, Science, Art, Humanities, and Social and Emotional learning, streamlining lesson planning across multiple disciplines and supplying learning tools for K-12, youth groups, and camps, fundraisers, and special events.
Wong adds that interactive education improves students' learning experience and enhances knowledge retention six times more effective than traditional methods. Kite Kits provide a fun, hands-on activity accessible to people of all ages and abilities. "And our Kites are guaranteed to fly, even in very low wind!"
The website offers a range of kite teaching kits with everything educators need to conduct engaging, interactive lessons that make learning fun for children. With an easy-to-use online ordering system, teachers can order the kits and curriculum with just a few clicks and bring an exciting new element to the classroom that keeps students engaged and excited to learn without adding to their lesson planning workload.
"We are thrilled to launch our new website," said Kirsten Tschofen, fellow educator and daughter of co-founder Detmar Tschofen. "Our goal is to make it easier for teachers to find the inspiration and tools that make lesson planning easy and learning for children fun."
Kites in the Classroom's roots began in education and have expanded to include fundraising for PTA, youth groups, churches, and non-profits. The new website also features kites kits and planning resources for weddings, anniversaries, festivals, community celebrations, and corporate events.
For more information about the benefits of kite-based learning and to explore the different kits available for purchase, visit Kites in the Classroom's new website at https://kitesintheclassroom.com or follow us @kitesintheclassroom on Instagram or Facebook.
About Kites in the Classroom
Founded in 1996, Kites in the Classroom is a leading provider of kite teaching kits for teachers, with over a million users in 11,000+ schools. The company dedicates itself to creating inspirational and fun learning experiences that engage students through affordable and easy-to-use Kite Kits without adding to educators' workloads.
For more information, visit Kites in the Classroom's new website at https://kitesintheclassroom.com or follow us @kitesintheclassroom on Instagram or Facebook.
Sources:
1. Koedinger, K. R., Kim, J., Jia, J. Z., McLaughlin, E. A., & Bier, N. L. (2015, March). Learning is not a spectator sport: Doing is better than watching for learning from a MOOC. In Proceedings of the second (2015) ACM conference on learning@ scale (pp. 111-120).
https://dl.acm.org/doi/pdf/10.1145/2724660.2724681
1. Ibrahim, M., & Al-Shara, O. (2007). Impact of interactive learning on knowledge retention. Lecture Notes in Computer Science, 4558, 347.
https://books.google.com/books?hl=en&lr=&id=8RcmycrSsyEC&oi=fnd&pg=PA347&dq=Ibrahim+%26+Al-Shara,+2007&ots=HKSpDL63nH&sig=RwzuDANq7y9dmNHbqDN-64YXOV8
Kirsten Tschofen, Marketing Manager
Kites in the Classroom, a leading provider of kite teaching kits, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, equipping educators with everything they need to know about designing hands-on learning experiences with kites.
As the leading provider of kite kits for learning, Kites in the Classroom comprises a team of educators with over 30 years of teaching experience who've helped over 11,000 schools blend kites into engaging learning activities in schools and the community.
According to co-founder Ann Wong, the new website offers interactive curriculum guides for STEM/STEAM, Science, Art, Humanities, and Social and Emotional learning, streamlining lesson planning across multiple disciplines and supplying learning tools for K-12, youth groups, and camps, fundraisers, and special events.
Wong adds that interactive education improves students' learning experience and enhances knowledge retention six times more effective than traditional methods. Kite Kits provide a fun, hands-on activity accessible to people of all ages and abilities. "And our Kites are guaranteed to fly, even in very low wind!"
The website offers a range of kite teaching kits with everything educators need to conduct engaging, interactive lessons that make learning fun for children. With an easy-to-use online ordering system, teachers can order the kits and curriculum with just a few clicks and bring an exciting new element to the classroom that keeps students engaged and excited to learn without adding to their lesson planning workload.
"We are thrilled to launch our new website," said Kirsten Tschofen, fellow educator and daughter of co-founder Detmar Tschofen. "Our goal is to make it easier for teachers to find the inspiration and tools that make lesson planning easy and learning for children fun."
Kites in the Classroom's roots began in education and have expanded to include fundraising for PTA, youth groups, churches, and non-profits. The new website also features kites kits and planning resources for weddings, anniversaries, festivals, community celebrations, and corporate events.
For more information about the benefits of kite-based learning and to explore the different kits available for purchase, visit Kites in the Classroom's new website at https://kitesintheclassroom.com or follow us @kitesintheclassroom on Instagram or Facebook.
About Kites in the Classroom
Founded in 1996, Kites in the Classroom is a leading provider of kite teaching kits for teachers, with over a million users in 11,000+ schools. The company dedicates itself to creating inspirational and fun learning experiences that engage students through affordable and easy-to-use Kite Kits without adding to educators' workloads.
For more information, visit Kites in the Classroom's new website at https://kitesintheclassroom.com or follow us @kitesintheclassroom on Instagram or Facebook.
Sources:
1. Koedinger, K. R., Kim, J., Jia, J. Z., McLaughlin, E. A., & Bier, N. L. (2015, March). Learning is not a spectator sport: Doing is better than watching for learning from a MOOC. In Proceedings of the second (2015) ACM conference on learning@ scale (pp. 111-120).
https://dl.acm.org/doi/pdf/10.1145/2724660.2724681
1. Ibrahim, M., & Al-Shara, O. (2007). Impact of interactive learning on knowledge retention. Lecture Notes in Computer Science, 4558, 347.
https://books.google.com/books?hl=en&lr=&id=8RcmycrSsyEC&oi=fnd&pg=PA347&dq=Ibrahim+%26+Al-Shara,+2007&ots=HKSpDL63nH&sig=RwzuDANq7y9dmNHbqDN-64YXOV8
Kirsten Tschofen, Marketing Manager
Kites in the Classroom
contact@kitesintheclassroom.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram