OKX Web3 Earn Integrates CertiK’s Skynet Security Score

New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, Web3's leading security firm, is proud to announce the integration of its Skynet Security Score into the OKX Web3 Earn DeFi aggregator. OKX is the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, and CertiK is the leading provider of blockchain security solutions.

CertiK’s Skynet Security Score employs a weighted average of security measures to evaluate the security standing of a Web3 project, enabling users to easily assess the security of any particular project at a glance. Combining metrics such as code audits, operational resilience, market stability, and the developer team’s background, the Skynet Security Score is a powerful addition to the diligent investor’s toolkit.



OKX Web3 Earn is an all-in-one platform that helps users make the most of decentralized finance, allowing them to find, compare, and manage yield-bearing investments in different DeFi protocols using a single, streamlined interface. With Web3 Earn, users can discover opportunities to earn yield across nine different chains and 80+ DeFi protocols, with more being added soon.



It’s important for the due diligence process to be as comprehensive as possible, but analyzing Web3 security has not always been simple. The integration of CertiK’s Skynet Security Score into OKX Web3 Earn now makes it easy to identify projects that understand the importance of security for the future of their project.



“We're thrilled to be partnering with OKX,” said CertiK Chief Business Officer Jason Jiang. “With our combined expertise, we are confident that this partnership will lead the way in enhancing the standard of security and transparency in the DeFi space.”



OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: “At OKX, we prioritize increasing transparency and security for our users. While our industry-leading Proof of Reserves system provides transparency for assets held on our platform, we also wanted to improve transparency for users who self-custody their assets. We’re excited to integrate by implementing strict security protocols and using our Proof of Reserves system. We're excited to integrate Certik's Skynet Security Score into our platform, providing users with a simplified score and additional confidence in assessing the security of Earn protocols”



CertiK is on a mission to raise the standard of security and transparency in Web3, and this partnership with OKX is a major step toward a safer, more open ecosystem.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK’s mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.



One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with nearly 4,000 enterprise clients, secured over $360 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected nearly 70,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include leading projects such as Aave, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Yearn Finance, and Chiliz.



​​CertiK is backed by Insight, Partners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital and other investors.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume. OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps. OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download the app or visit: okx.com