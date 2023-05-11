Biosurgery Market Size and Growth to reach USD 19.79 Billion in 2032 -Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biosurgery market size was USD 13.55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand in patients for better blood loss control and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Bio-surgery, a topical treatment known as larva or maggot therapy, is a surgical debridement used for wound healing resistant to antibiotics and treating infections. Osteoporosis affects an estimated 10 million people in the U.S. aged 50 and up. Most of these people are women, but approximately 2 million are men. Over 43 million more people, including 16 million men, have low bone mass, increasing their risk of osteoporosis. At least one in every three women and one in every five men will experience an osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime.

To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1775

Market Scope:

One of the report’s core components is the broad Biosurgery market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, important geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Biosurgery market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic Plc, B. Braun SE, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, CryoLife, Inc., Hemostasis, LLC, Betatech Medical, and Kuros Biosciences A.G.

Segmental Analysis

The global Biosurgery market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Biosurgery sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic Plc, B. Braun SE, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, CryoLife, Inc., Hemostasis, LLC, Betatech Medical, and Kuros Biosciences A.G.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The bone graft substitutes segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global biosurgery market in 2022. This is due increasing number of orthopedic procedures as well as rising frequency of bone illnesses including tumors and infections. In addition, market revenue growth is also driven by rising demand for synthetic replacements and number of product approvals by different agencies.

The orthopedic surgery segment revenue is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global biosurgery market in 2022. This is owing to increasing number of joint reconstruction surgeries, burden of orthopedic disorders, trauma, and accident cases. These joint procedures are found to occur often among elderly people, as these people have weaker bones and are therefore more susceptible to accidents and other bone abnormalities.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Gain Access to the Complete Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biosurgery-market

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Biosurgery market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Biosurgery market size

2.2 Latest Biosurgery market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Biosurgery market key players

3.2 Global Biosurgery size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Biosurgery market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

However, we do not restrict our primary interviews only to the industry leaders. Our team covers the entire value chain while verifying the data. A significant number of raw material suppliers, local manufacturers, distributors, and stakeholders are interviewed to make our findings authentic. The current trends, which include the drivers, restraints, and opportunities, are also derived through the primary research process.

Request customization of this report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1775

Related Reports:

Infrastructure as Code Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infrastructure-as-code-market-size-to-reach-usd-4-45-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301737556.html

Renewable Polypropylene Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/renewable-polypropylene-market-size-worth-usd-59-3-million-by-2027-cagr-of-6-2-emergen-research-802809980.html

Ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/09/2172421/0/en/Ultrasound-Guided-Regional-Anesthesia-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-420-2-Million-by-2028-Increasing-Shift-Towards-Ambulatory-Surgical-Centers-Technological-Advancements-in-UCRA-are-Fac.html

Smart Farming Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/02/2168498/0/en/Smart-Farming-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-25-98-Billion-by-2028-Increasing-Adoption-of-Iot-in-Farming-and-use-of-Modern-Technologies-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Driving-the-Industry-Growth.html

Bioplastics Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioplastics-market-size-worth-usd-25-27-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-14-9-emergen-research-888023558.html

Image Recognition Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/18/2195617/0/en/Image-Recognition-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-80-29-Billion-in-2028-Rising-Adoption-of-Virtual-Reality-and-Augmented-Reality-are-Key-Factors-Driving-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Resea.html

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/04/2139595/0/en/Smart-Irrigation-Controllers-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-732-7-Million-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-14-9-Emergen-Research.html

Flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flexible-organic-light-emitting-diode-market-size-to-reach-usd-99-72-billion-in-2030-increasing-need-for-wider-viewing-angle-is-one-of-the-key-factors-driving-foled-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-837554870.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.