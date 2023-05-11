Pipe Insulation Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for gas and oil is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 9.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Rising importance of replacing piping systems in old plants and factories” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of the most recent market intelligence report, "Global Pipe Insulation Market", is to provide the intended audience with essential details about the global keyword industry. The report provides in-depth analysis of the variables influencing the growth of the industry as well as the Pipe Insulation market. The advantages and disadvantages of the pandemic for the Pipe Insulation business are covered in great length in the paper. Due to supply chain interruptions and economic unpredictability, the dynamics of the Pipe Insulation business have shifted. The most significant geographic and market segmental effects of the pandemic are examined in the paper. In light of this, Emergen Research's report on the Pipe Insulation Market is a comprehensive compilation of the most crucial market factors, including product offerings by key players, a wide range of applications for these products, key market segments, key competitors, company profile, pricing strategy, production capacity, revenue generation strategy, technological advancement, etc.

The pipe insulation market size reached USD 9.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rising demand for gas and oil is a key factor driving the market revenue growth. Particularly in locations where they can quickly attain extremely high temperatures, pipes must be well insulated. This is due to the constant possibility of coming into contact with the pipes and thus becoming heated or burned. For instance, as factory pipes frequently reach extremely high temperatures, they must be insulated to safeguard workers. A person can fall on a heated pipe as a result of a simple slip, and get seriously injured. Because the pipes carry hot water, condensation can easily build on the outside, and corrosion results when the water sits on the pipes. The pipe will need to be replaced, which is expensive when it corrodes. That makes the requirement of pipe insulation even more necessary. However, different layer thicknesses are required for mechanical insulation systems based on the ambient temperature. The facility can be made more energy-efficient, which lowers running costs, by installing the right insulation. A lack of thorough knowledge of a manufacturer's product installation guidelines by a mechanical insulation contractor increases the risk of system damage or inefficiency. Inadequate insulation can cause an excessive amount of heat transfer, which affects energy efficiency and ultimately increases plant operating costs. Mechanical insulation systems can be harmed in different ways.

The global Pipe Insulation market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Pipe Insulation market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Huntsman, Armacell, Covestro, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, Wincell, Sekisui Foam Australia, Kingspan, Knauf Insulation and HW Insulation Systems

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The rockwool segment is accounted largest revenue share in 2021. When rockwool is squeezed into its ultimate insulating shape, it performs poorly as a heat conductor. This prevents a structure with rockwool insulation from losing heat. It is also a noise dampener, so it does a poor job of conveying sound waves. As a result, loud noises inside buildings cause less noise pollution. Additionally, it resists fire. It has less of an impact on the environment due to its natural origin and hazard-free certifications that offer a minimum embodied carbon.

The industrial segment is expected to register substantial revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Industrial pipe insulation can lower ambient temperatures, prevent worker exhaustion and dehydration, as well as eliminate an immediate safety issue by reducing the heat generated by the piping. Materials that are non-flammable and non-corrosive are used to make industrial pipe insulation. Therefore, installing these piping insulation types will give the factory or commercial building some passive fire protection.

Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable growth. China is experiencing a growing need for industrial pipe insulation materials as a result of the nation's developing awareness of energy efficiency, fast industrial expansion, and economic development.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

District Energy Systems

Industrial

Oil

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

more

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

