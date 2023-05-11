Firefighting Drones Revolutionize Emergency Response Services Worldwide

Firefighting Drone Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Firefighting Drone Market," The firefighting drone market was valued at $0.97 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.

North America dominated the firefighting drone market in terms of growth, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the market share in 2021, and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast timeframe.

The firefighting drone market holds a great potential over the coming years backed by the increase in forest & industrial fire incidents taking place at regular time intervals has provided lucrative opportunities for growth of the market across the globe. Meanwhile, use of general aircrafts to extinguish wildfire is incurring notable operational and capital cost, allowing drones to rapidly supplement aircrafts. Moreover, rise in investments on building efficient and technically advanced drones for numerous applications are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the global market.

By type, the firefighting drone market is divided into fixed wing and multi-rotor. By size, the market is fragmented by micro drones and macro drones. By propulsion, the market can be categorized by electric motor, piston engine, and solar powered. By application, the market is categorized into scene monitoring, search and rescue, post fire or disaster assessment, and firefighting. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the multi-rotor segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By size, the micro drones segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By propulsion, the electric motor segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).

By application, the firefighting segment leads the market during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players that operate in the firefighting drone market are AeroVironment, Inc, BSS Holland B.V, DJI, Drone Amplified, Dronefly, DSLRPros, Draganfly inc., EHang, Guangzhou Walkera Technology CO.,LTD, Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc, SKYDIO, INC., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Vimal Fire, and Yuneec Holding Ltd. Company

