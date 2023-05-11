Global Ginger Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Price, Report, Research, Trends And Forecast 2023-2028
Rising Awareness of Ginger's Medicinal Properties Propels Global Ginger Market Growth to Reach USD 7.58 Billion by 2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ginger Market Outlook:
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled "Global Ginger Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report, Demand, Forecast 2023-2028", the global ginger market was valued at USD 5.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.58 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for ginger, accounting for more than 60% of the global demand. North America and Europe are also significant markets for ginger, driven by the growing popularity of Asian cuisine and the increasing demand for natural and organic food products.
Ginger is a popular spice that is widely used in various cuisines worldwide. It is known for its distinctive aroma and flavor, as well as its health benefits. The global ginger market has been growing steadily over the years, driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic food products. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by various factors such as the increasing popularity of Asian cuisine, the growing demand for healthy and natural food products, and the rising awareness about the health benefits of ginger.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The growth of the global ginger market is driven by various factors such as the increasing popularity of Asian cuisine, the growing demand for healthy and natural food products, and the rising awareness about the health benefits of ginger. Ginger is known for its various health benefits such as improving digestion, reducing inflammation, and relieving nausea. It is also used as a natural remedy for colds and flu. However, the market growth may be restrained by factors such as the high cost of production and the availability of substitutes such as synthetic flavors.
Market Segmentation:
The global ginger market is segmented by form, application, and region. By form, the market is segmented into fresh ginger, dried ginger, pickled ginger, preserved ginger, and others. By application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and others. The food and beverages segment is further sub-segmented into bakery and confectionery, meat and poultry, sauces and dressings, and others.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for ginger, accounting for more than 60% of the global demand. The region is driven by the high consumption of ginger in countries such as China, India, and Japan, where ginger is an essential ingredient in various cuisines. North America and Europe are also significant markets for ginger, driven by the growing popularity of Asian cuisine and the increasing demand for natural and organic food products. The Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions are expected to experience moderate growth in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
The global ginger market is highly fragmented, with many players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include SA Rawther Spices Pvt. Ltd., Buderim Group Limited, Yummy Food Industrial Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Monterey Bay Spice Company Inc., Sun Impex International Foods LLC, Food Market Management Inc., Sino-Nature International Co. Ltd., and The Ginger People.
Recent Developments:
In 2020, Buderim Group Limited launched a new range of ginger products, including ginger pastes and sauces, in response to the growing demand for ginger-based products.
In 2021, SA Rawther Spices Pvt. Ltd. announced plans to expand its ginger processing facility in India to meet the growing demand for ginger in the global market.
FAQs:
Q: What is the current size of the ginger market?
A: The global ginger market was valued at USD 5.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.58 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028.
Q: What are the key drivers of growth in the ginger market?
A: Increasing demand for ginger as a flavoring and seasoning agent in various cuisines, rising awareness about the health benefits of ginger, and growing use of ginger in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are the key drivers of growth in the ginger market.
Q: What are the major trends in the ginger market?
A: Growing demand for organic and natural products, increasing popularity of ginger-based beverages, and rising adoption of ginger in the beauty and personal care industry are the major trends in the ginger market.
Q: What are the challenges faced by the ginger market?
A: Limited availability of raw materials, stringent government regulations on ginger imports, and volatility in ginger prices due to seasonal variations are the major challenges faced by the ginger market.
Q: What are the different types of ginger products available in the market?
A: The ginger market offers a wide range of products including fresh ginger, dried ginger, ginger oil, ginger powder, ginger ale, ginger beer, ginger juice, and ginger supplements.
Q: Which geographic region is expected to dominate the ginger market during the forecast period?
A: Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the ginger market during the forecast period, owing to the high production and consumption of ginger in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.
Q: What are the major applications of ginger in the food and beverage industry?
A: Ginger is widely used as a flavoring and seasoning agent in various cuisines and is also used to make ginger ale, ginger beer, ginger tea, and gingerbread.
Q: What are the major health benefits of ginger?
A: Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and digestive properties and is used to treat nausea, vomiting, cold and flu, and menstrual cramps. It is also used to lower blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Q: Which companies are leading the ginger market?
A: Some of the leading companies operating in the ginger market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Buderim Group Limited, Yummy Food Industrial Group, The Ginger People, and Monterey Bay Spice Company.
Q: What are the future growth prospects of the ginger market?
A: The future growth prospects of the ginger market look promising, owing to the increasing demand for ginger-based products in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. The market is expected to witness further growth due to the growing popularity of ginger-based drinks and supplements.
Other