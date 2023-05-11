Anti-Drone Market is Projected To Grow At A CAGR of 26.8% by 2027 | Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Anti-Drone Market Trends – Higher demand for laser-based Anti-Drones or Counter-UAVS for destroying drones & unmanned aerial vehicles

Anti-Drone Market Size – USD 683.7 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Anti-Drone Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The Global Anti-Drone or Counter-UAV Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.60 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Anti-Drone by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, growing adoption of the modern weaponry systems, increasing interest in the adoption of the DEW for the forthcoming combats, and rising interest upon the UAV, drones & missile destroyers, to name a few.

Anti-Drone Market By Type (Laser Systems, Electronic Systems, Kinetic Systems, Others), By Application (Defense, Homeland Security), By End-Users (Marine-based, Land Vehicles, Airborne, Commercial), By Product (Detection, Detection & Disruption), By Power (Up To 100 KW, More Than 100KW), By Range (Up To 100 Meters, More Than 100 Meters) and Regions Forecasts to 2027. The global market landscape of Anti-Drone is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Key Players Included in this report are:

The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, Israel Aerospace Industries.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Anti-Drone Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser Systems

Electronic Systems

Kinetic Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Anti-Drone Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

Higher applicability and increasing investment in the R&D of laser-based direct energy weapons have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment in the type of weapons systems segment had 61.2% market share in the year 2019.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Anti-Drone Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

