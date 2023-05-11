Exploring the Growing Aircraft Refurbishing Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth & Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for attractive interior lighting and in-flight entertainment systems is one of the key factors driving global market growth

Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size – USD 4.55 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Brand endorsement is driving demand for aircraft refurbishing ” — Emergen Research

Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Aircraft Refurbishing Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Aircraft Refurbishing research in the year 2020.

The global aircraft refurbishing market size reached USD 4.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for attractive interior designs along with development of in-flight entertainment systems is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rising competition among domestic and international airline carriers and need to comply with various standards, drive brand value, and offer more enhanced flight experience are some key factors resulting in refurbishing of aircraft and installation or more attractive interior design.

Increasing focus on more advanced and efficient and enhanced travelling experience has been resulting in opening up of new and more lucrative revenue opportunities for players in the aircraft refurbishing industry. Interiors, including cabins and cockpits, are restructured and redesigned during refurbishment, and these processes provide additional benefits, including reduced operational costs and improved end-user travel experience. Aircraft refurbishing service providers continue to explore more efficient and cost-effective, and visually appealing ways of refurbishing aircraft. In addition, consumer electronics are also integrated and repackaged as in-flight entertainment system components. Because these electronic components have a limited lifespan, aircraft refurbishment plays a crucial role in keeping these components ahead of the competition and avoid obsolescence. Furthermore, because these technologies are rapidly becoming obsolete, key players have the opportunity to design, manufacture, and install customized in-flight entertainment systems while keeping up with new technological innovations. This factor is expected to create favorable business opportunities for market players in the near future.

In terms of features, functions, and applications, aircraft cabins have innovated significantly over the years with the help of refurbishing. Growing trend of brand endorsement and cabin branding and rising focus on offering additional value and features, services, ambience, and comfort to passengers are expected to support market growth.

Important information in the market study

The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.

In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.

➛ Learn more about the competition by having access to in-depth data and research on important industry players.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, Singapore Technologies Engineering Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik AG, AAR Corporation, Rolls Royce Holdings PLC, SIA Engineering Company Limited, Delta TechOps, SR Technics Switzerland AG, Turkish Technic, MRO Holdings, Inc

Aircraft Refurbishing Market – Segmentation Assessment

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Large Body Aircraft

Refurbishing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interior Refurbishing

Exterior Refurbishing

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Passenger To Freighter

Commercial Cabin

VIP Cabin

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

