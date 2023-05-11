Muffins Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Muffins Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.30% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Muffins Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global muffins market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, tastes, distribution channels, and regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the basis of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): USD 9.84 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 3.30%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 11.93 Billion
Muffins are a type of small sized pastries that are prepared in a variety of flavours and are highly liked by the people across the world. Muffins are originally from France and are prepared in the shape of a cup that are available in single piece. Normal ingredients used to prepare muffins consist of eggs, flour, milk, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, and butter. Such small sized hot cakes are generally eaten with butter and may at times include fruits or bran. The outer layer of the muffin is pebbled, the crumb is mushy, and has fibrous consistency.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/muffins-market/requestsample
Muffins are preferred as breakfast or afternoon snacks. The versatility and the ability to be customised to match the suitability of consumers have encouraged the bakers to experiment with muffins, which has increased their popularity among consumers. Also, shift in taste and preferences of the consumers has promoted variations in muffins, thus, aiding in the development of the muffins market.
Besides, the increase in the experimentation and testing of the food by consumers has resulted in the rising popularity of savoury muffins. Packaged muffins are healthy and has longer shelf life since these are marginally processed. Packaged muffins remain fresh and safe for an extended period, as a result enhancing their sales and consumption.
This, in turn, is encouraging further growth of the global muffins market. Certain muffins like whole wheat English muffins are better and healthier as compared to bread since they are low in calories, fats, sugar, and carbohydrates and include manganese which enhances metabolism, bone health and brain performance.
Muffins Industry Definition and Major Segments
A muffin which is also called a part-raised flatbread or a quick bread is an individual serving quick breads, that are prepared with the help of flour, baking soda or baking powder, and eggs as an alternative of yeast since it does not need time to incubate. Muffins are usually baked in a pan in the cup shaped mould and have a tendency to be sweet and have moist crumbs, however, they are denser as compared to a cake or cupcake.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/muffins-market
Based on products, the muffins market can be segmented into:
• In-Store
• Packaged
On the basis of the taste, the market has been classified into:
• Savoury
• Sweet
Based on distribution channels, the market has been classified into:
• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Speciality Stores
• Online Stores
Based on regions, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Muffins Market Trends
The trend of utilising nutritious ingredients like whole grains and sugar alternatives to prepare muffins has driven the global muffins market. Moreover, the increase in the usage of minimally processed and organic ingredients in the muffins has also propelled the development of the market.
The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment holds a substantial share in the muffins market and is anticipated to develop further in the near future. The augmentation of the in-store bakeries located within the supermarkets is a primary factor promoting the progress of the market.
In addition, the building and opening of new retail shops and malls have expanded the supply chain internationally which has hence heightened the growth of the market. Besides, a broad range of muffins, inclusive of sweet and savoury, regular and small sized, and with a variety of flavours and ingredients at one place is boosting the sales of muffins in hypermarkets and supermarkets.
Region-wise, North America accounts for a significant share in the muffins market due to the cultural fondness for muffins, abundance, and likeness for convenient foods that are simple to prepare. Europe is also likely to witness a substantial development in the market in the upcoming years because of the increasing demand for artisanal bakery items from the consumers. Muffins are also enormously popular in countries like the United Kingdom, specifically English muffins.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global muffins market are
Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.
George Weston Foods Limited
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Hostess Brands, Inc.
ARYZTA Food Solutions Schweiz AG
McKee Foods Corporation
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
