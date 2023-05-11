Rapidly Growing Home Healthcare Market Driven by Aging Population and Demand for Convenient Care | Abbott Laboratories,

Home Healthcare

Home healthcare market is growing rapidly, driven by aging population & rising healthcare costs. Telehealth & AI/ML techs are expected to fuel further growth.

The global home healthcare market was valued at US$ 279,541.7 Mn in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 525,833.3 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2023 and 2030.” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Healthcare Market refers to a range of healthcare services that are provided to patients in their own homes. This can include medical, nursing, or therapeutic services, as well as support services such as housekeeping and meal preparation. Home healthcare is an important part of the healthcare system, providing patients with a more comfortable and convenient alternative to traditional hospital or clinic-based care.

Home healthcare services are typically provided to patients who are recovering from an illness or injury, or who have a chronic condition that requires ongoing medical attention. These services can include wound care, medication management, physical therapy, and occupational therapy, among others. Home healthcare can also provide support for patients with mental health conditions, such as depression or anxiety.

Home Healthcare Market Segments:

Key Players:

3M

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The Linde Group

Medtronic, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

AdaptHealth

Current Health

Baxter International Inc.

Optum (United Healthcare)

Outset Medical

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

By Type:

Devices

Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices

Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices

Mobility Assist Devices

Medical Supplies

Services

Rehabilitation Services

Telehealth and Telemedicine Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Unskilled Home Healthcare Services

Regional Analysis :

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of market research in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Future Trends:

One of the major trends in the home healthcare market is the increasing use of telehealth services. Telehealth services allow patients to receive medical care and monitoring from the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for in-person visits and improving patient convenience. Advances in medical technology, such as wearable devices and remote monitoring systems, are expected to drive further growth in the telehealth segment.

Another trend in the market is the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. These technologies can help to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by providing more personalized and targeted care. For example, AI and ML can be used to predict patient outcomes and identify patients who are at a higher risk of developing complications.

