Unlocking the Future of Automotive Security: Introducing Our Advanced Keyless Entry System

Automotive keyless entry system market to cross $5.36 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Keyless Entry System Market by Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, and Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global automotive keyless entry system market was valued at $1.72 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.36 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.8%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $0.58 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.04 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.0%.

The growth of the global automotive keyless entry system market is driven by a surge in demand for high-end technology-enabled automotive locking systems for improved convenience and security. Automatic locking, better security, and improved convenience are the key factor that supports the growth of the automotive keyless entry system market during the forecast period.

In 2021, by considering the sales channel of the automotive keyless entry systems, the OEM segment witnessed the leading market share. Moreover, in terms of vehicle type, the passenger cars automotive keyless entry systems segment is expected to witness a leading growth and dominate the market share by the end of the forecast period. In addition, market participants are entering into long-term agreements and contracts with end-users such as automotive OEMs to gain a competitive advantage in the global market. Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive keyless entry system market in 2021. India, China, Germany, the UK, and the U.S. are expected to be the countries with high potential in the global automotive keyless entry system market. The global automotive keyless entry system market is a fairly consolidated market with a limited number of players operating in the global market. The majority of the market participants are strategically involved in the contract, expansion, investment, partnership, product development, and product launch activities.

Key Findings Of The Study

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By product type, the passive keyless entry system (PKE) system segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive keyless entry system industry in 2021 in terms of market share.

Key players covered in the automotive keyless entry system market report include Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo and Tokai Rika. Moreover, vehicle manufacturers covered in the report include BMW, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Mercedes-Benz Group, Nissan Motors Co. Ltd., Renault Group, Stellantis NV, Subaru Corporation, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Ag, and Volvo Car Corporation.