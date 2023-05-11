Hafnium Market Research by Expert: Growth Rate, Industry Statistics and Forecasts to 2030

Reports And Data

The hafnium market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such rising demand in aerospace & increase in use of hafnium in making turbines for submarines.

NEW YORK CITYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hafnium Market Overview

During the forecast period, the global hafnium market is predicted to experience a steady growth in revenue CAGR, driven primarily by the increasing demand for hafnium in aerospace and the growing usage of hafnium in the manufacture of submarines' turbines.

Hafnium is a malleable, shiny, and silver-colored metal that is relatively rare, accounting for approximately 3.3 parts per million by weight in the Earth's crust, making it the 45th most abundant element. The metal is highly resistant to corrosion due to the formation of a dense and impenetrable oxide layer on its surface and is impervious to acids and alkalis, except for hydrofluoric acid. Although it is seldom found in isolation, it is present in most zirconium ores, typically at concentrations up to 5%. In fact, hafnium and zirconium are so similar chemically that separating the two is extremely challenging. The majority of commercial hafnium is generated as a byproduct of zirconium refining.

Hafnium Market Segments

The global hafnium market has been segmented into different types and applications. In terms of types, the market has been classified into Hafnium Sponge and Hafnium Crystal Bar. Revenue projections from 2019 to 2030 have been provided for both categories.

Regarding applications, the market has been categorized into Super Alloy, Nuclear, Plasma Cutting, and Others. The revenue projections for these applications are also provided for the same period from 2019 to 2030.

The market has also been segmented based on regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. For each region, the revenue projections for the same period from 2019 to 2030 have been provided.

Under North America, the market has been segmented into the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In Europe, the market has been segmented into Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe. Under Asia Pacific, the market has been segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific.

In Latin America, the market has been segmented into Brazil and the rest of Latin America. Lastly, under the Middle East & Africa, the market has been segmented into Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East & Africa.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hafnium-market

Hafnium Market: Strategic Developments

The global hafnium market has witnessed various strategic developments over the years. One of the most notable developments is the increasing use of hafnium in the aerospace industry. Hafnium's unique properties, such as its high melting point, excellent corrosion resistance, and neutron-absorbing capabilities, make it an ideal material for aerospace applications.

Another strategic development in the hafnium market is the growing demand for hafnium in the nuclear industry. Hafnium's neutron-absorbing capabilities make it a vital component in nuclear reactors. Additionally, hafnium is also used in the manufacture of control rods and shielding materials.

Furthermore, the market has seen significant developments in the production and refining processes of hafnium. New and innovative technologies have been developed to increase the purity of hafnium, making it suitable for high-end applications.

The hafnium market has also witnessed various strategic partnerships and collaborations between key players in the industry. These partnerships aim to develop new and innovative products, enhance the production process, and expand the market reach of hafnium.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5810

Hafnium Market: Competitive landscape

• Alkane Resources Ltd. (U.S.): Alkane Resources Ltd. is a leading hafnium producer, primarily operating in Australia. The company is engaged in the exploration, mining, and production of hafnium. Alkane Resources Ltd. is known for its high-quality hafnium products, which are used in various applications such as aerospace and nuclear industries.

• Orano SA (France): Orano SA is a French multinational company specializing in nuclear energy and related services. The company is involved in the production and distribution of hafnium, which is an important material in the nuclear industry. Orano SA is known for its advanced technology and high-quality hafnium products.

• ATI Technologies Inc. (U.S.): ATI Technologies Inc. is a leading manufacturer of specialty materials, including hafnium. The company is engaged in the production and distribution of high-quality hafnium products, which are used in various applications such as aerospace and nuclear industries. ATI Technologies Inc. is known for its advanced technology and innovative solutions.

• Nanjing Youtian Metal Technology Co., Ltd. (China): Nanjing Youtian Metal Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company engaged in the production and distribution of hafnium products. The company's products are used in various applications, such as aerospace and nuclear industries. Nanjing Youtian Metal Technology Co., Ltd. is known for its high-quality products and innovative solutions.

• Australian Strategic Materials (Holdings) Ltd. (Australia): Australian Strategic Materials (Holdings) Ltd. is a leading hafnium producer, primarily operating in Australia. The company is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of hafnium. Australian Strategic Materials (Holdings) Ltd. is known for its high-quality hafnium products, which are used in various applications such as aerospace and nuclear industries.

• American Elements, Inc. (U.S.): American Elements, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty metals and chemicals, including hafnium. The company is involved in the production and distribution of high-quality hafnium products, which are used in various applications such as aerospace and nuclear industries. American Elements, Inc. is known for its advanced technology and innovative solutions.

• Baoji ChuangXin Metal Materials Co. Ltd., (China): Baoji ChuangXin Metal Materials Co. Ltd. is a Chinese company engaged in the production and distribution of hafnium products. The company's products are used in various applications, such as aerospace and nuclear industries. Baoji ChuangXin Metal Materials Co. Ltd. is known for its high-quality products and innovative solutions.

• China Nuclear JingHuan Zirconium Industry Co. Ltd. (China): China Nuclear JingHuan Zirconium Industry Co. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of hafnium products. The company is involved in the production and distribution of high-quality hafnium products, which are used in various applications such as aerospace and nuclear industries. China Nuclear JingHuan Zirconium Industry Co. Ltd. is known for its advanced technology and innovative solutions.

Browse more Reports:

Low voc coating additive market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/low-voc-coating-additive-market

Melamine market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/melamine-market

Styrene butadiene rubber sbr market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/styrene-butadiene-rubber-sbr-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.