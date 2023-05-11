India Pet Grooming Products Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'India Pet Grooming Products Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Industry Report and Forecast 2023-2028', gives an in-depth analysis of the India pet grooming products market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 13%
India’s pet care market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the growth of nuclear families, dual-income households, lifestyle choices, urbanization, and increased pet ownership. Delayed parenthood, which is prevalent among urban and newlywed couples, has boosted the country’s pet adoption rate, transforming it into an emotional stimulant. Dog care products are the market’s largest segment, accounting for more than half of the market share.
Consumer awareness about pet health and well-being is propelling India’s pet grooming products industry. The market is also benefiting from the growing popularity of cats and rabbits as pets. Additional factors, such as the growing number of manufacturers, innovations, and specialized products, are expected to significantly propel the market’s growth. The growing presence of veterinary clinics and pet stores is also expected to contribute to the market’s growth. Over the forecast period, rising disposable incomes and the growing concept of pet parenting amongst today’s generation are expected to drive the market growth.
India Pet Grooming Products Industry Definition and Major Segments
Pet grooming is defined as the care and maintenance of pets. Grooming is necessary to maintain the pet’s health.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-pet-grooming-products-market
By types, the market is divided into:
• Shampoos and Conditioners
• Combs and Brushes
• Clippers and Scissors
• Others
By distribution channel, the market is divided into:
• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
• Pet Stores
• Veterinary Clinics
• Online
• Others
By region, the industry is categorized into:
• North India
• South India
• East India
• West India
India Pet Grooming Products Market Trends
Most pet care products are distributed through veterinary clinics. In terms, of distribution channels, veterinary clinics account for the largest share in the market. The sector’s growth has been aided by an increase in per-pet spending and increased pet ownership. Additionally, the country’s growing number of dog grooming salons is expected to increase demand for pet grooming products. Meanwhile, India’s increasing preference for online shopping is expected to accelerate the growth of the online sector. This will contribute significantly to the market growth over the forecast period.
Shampoos and conditioners make up a huge part of the market share. This is because the number of cases of hair loss, skin diseases, and other ailments is increasing amongst pets. Cats and dogs are the most popular pets, both of which have furs. As a result, they require extensive cleansing, conditioning, and deodorization. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Glenand Group of Companies, Petkin Inc., Petacom, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Terrai Natural Products, Scoobee Pet Products, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
