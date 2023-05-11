Dianetics celebrates 73 years since publication, in a very relevant world situation

L. Ron Hubbard, author of Dianetics, published on May 9th 1950

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 9, 1950, L. Ron Hubbard's "Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health" was released, and the technique's successes helped propel it to the top of bestseller lists. Countless Scientology Churches, Missions, and organizations around the world celebrate the book's release date, as do countless more who simply picked it up, read it, and found peace and optimism in it.

"In Europe, we are experiencing the understatement that Dianetics is needed like water in the sea, at a moment in which too many people in society's higher echelons continue to succumb to their reactive minds rather than acting analytically. Misery, hunger, corruption, and war should never have happened again in our world," says Ivan Arjona, Scientology's EU and UN representative, "and Dianetics can still greatly contribute to putting an end to this nowadays."

There is an urgent need to put an end to armed conflict, and Dianetics can play a role.

It had only been five years since the end of World War II on May 9th, 1950. However, an undercurrent of dread dominated the culture in the early days of the "Cold War," a phrase originated by George Orwell only months after Japan surrendered.

In an article published in World Religion News titled "Dianetics is Still Needed and Timely After 73 Years," it is stated that the postwar world sought answers; that the United Nations was formed primarily to prevent future global conflagrations by bringing combatants to the table rather than the battlefield; and that scholars, philosophers, theologians, and scientists all recognized that politics and diplomacy alone could not provide a permanent solution.

The piece begins with two lines from the author of Dianetics: "Attack unreason, not society or man," and "There is a higher goal, a better goal, a more glorious victory than gutted towns and radiation-burned dead. There is freedom and happiness and plenty and the whole Universe to be won," and many Scientologists in Europe have come to believe that, according to Arjona: "There was not a better time to release such a brilliant 'weapon,' a weapon against irrationality and cruel behavior."

The European Union and Dianetics.

In response to a question from a European news outlet concerning the connection between the birth of Dianetics and the establishment of European institutions, Ivan Arjona stated: "By coincidence or not, the fact is that it was also on May 9th, 1950, the same day as the call for a European Community to repair the devastation after World War II. L Ron Hubbard launched the most popular book on the power of thought and the human being, which began helping each person to spread a smile. That book is the bestseller Dianetics"

That was the world as L. Ron Hubbard described it in the opening chapter of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health: "A science of mind is a goal which has engrossed thousands of generations of Man. Armies, dynasties and whole civilizations have perished for the lack of it. Rome went to dust for the want of it. China swims in blood for the need of it. And down in the arsenal is an atom bomb, its hopeful nose full-armed in ignorance of it."

Mr. Hubbard wrote more than a dozen volumes on Dianetics and Scientology in the decade after the publication of Dianetics and filmed hundreds of lectures chronicling his studies into the mind, spirit, and life. Simultaneously, as executive director of the early Scientology churches that were established in America, England, South Africa, and Australia, he codified administrative methods.

Arjona further added that Mr. Hubbard's findings in the fields of the mind and spirit: "led to the birth of the Scientology religion in 1952. Since then, millions of people in more than 160 countries celebrate this religious holiday every May 9th as the milestone of the book that today, as it celebrates its anniversary in a world on the verge of hysteria, fear and despair, it continues to help spread a smile toward a better world."



Dianetics Day, became a religious holiday.

Dianetics is so widely acknowledged as the foundation stone of the Scientology religion that its publication date is even marked in the calendar of religious holidays for Scientologists, and it is even publicized by the Spanish government through its Foundation Pluralism and Convivence among celebrations of many other denominations.

The Scientology religion now has thousands of churches, missions, and groups all over the world, an expansion that has been wisely led by David Miscavige, Scientology’s ecclesiastical leader.

"Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health" is available in most bookstores (physical or online), and became a multilingual adventure available in 50 languages worldwide. Mr David Miscavige, introduced "The Dianetics Seminar" in 2009. The Dianetics Seminar is offered by Scientology Churches, Missions, and Organizations all over the world, but "if you don’t have one near, you can always watch L. Ron Hubbard’s ‘What is Dianetics?’ on the Scientology Network to learn more," Arjona said.

However, the need for the science of the mind, which Mr. Hubbard first mentioned seven decades ago, is as prevalent today as it was then, with rising drug-overdose deaths and suicide rates, as well as media warnings of a mental health crisis.

And now, with the Ukraine conflict redrawing battle lines and the threat of nuclear weapons looming, the final pages of Dianetics appear prophetic.

L. Ron Hubbard said that "Man is now faced, by these pyramiding hatreds, with weapons so powerful that Man himself may vanish from the Earth. There is no problem in the control of these weapons. They explode when and where Man tells them to explode. The problem is in the control of Man"

As a message of hope in view of the then situation, but also applicable to today’s conflicts, L. Ron Hubbard wrote on the opening few pages of the book: "YOU ARE STARTING AN ADVENTURE... TAKE IT ON AS AN ADVENTURE. And may you never be the same."

As a final comment on the interview given by Arjona to the newspaper, he said that "In honor of Dianetics' 73rd anniversary, the European Office of the Church of Scientology for Public Affairs and Human Rights, based in Brussels, is organizing screenings of introductory videos for people who want to help themselves, their families, friends, or society at large."