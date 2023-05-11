Humanitarian Heidi Kühn wins 2023 World Food Prize for restoring agriculture to de-mined land in former war zones

Heidi Kühn and her son Christian in Quang Tri, Vietnam with MAG (Mines Advisory Group) where they detonated landmines from The Vietnam War. Heidi Kühn in the fields of Mir Batcha Kot, in the Shomali Plains, Afghanistan, training Roots of Peace women to grow high-value crops for export and trade.

Founder of non-profit Roots of Peace will receive the $250,000 prize for her work to replace mines with vines in post-conflict regions over more than 25 years.

Heidi Khün embodies the commitment of Dr. Norman Borlaug, who founded the World Food Prize, to cultivate peace through agriculture.” — Ambassador Terry Branstad, World Food Prize Foundation President