India Doors Market is Expected to Reach $16.3 Bn by 2031 | Allied Market Research

India Door Market

Rise in construction activities, owing to rapid urbanization & population growth, and due to an increase in the number of home renovation projects.

Market Overview

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “India doors market by Product Type, Wood Doors Type, Material, Installation, and End User,: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the India doors market size was valued at $10.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $16.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031

The door is an essential part of any building, and India is no exception. India's doors market has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years due to increasing construction activities, rising urbanization, and a growing demand for modern and high-quality doors. In this blog, we will explore the Indian doors market, its growth potential, and the key players in the industry.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient doors, rising construction activities, and a growing preference for modern and high-quality doors.

The market is segmented into three categories: interior doors, exterior doors, and other doors. Interior doors are used for indoor spaces such as bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens. Exterior doors are used for outdoor spaces such as balconies, patios, and entrances. Other doors include fire-rated doors, security doors, and acoustic doors.

The market is further segmented based on the type of material used for the doors. The most common materials used in India for doors are wood, metal, uPVC, and fiberglass. Wood is the most preferred material, accounting for more than 60% of the market share. However, there has been a growing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable materials such as bamboo and engineered wood.

Growth Drivers

One of the primary drivers of the Indian doors market is the increasing construction activities in the country. The Indian government's "Housing for All" initiative has led to a surge in demand for affordable housing, which has created opportunities for door manufacturers.

The growing urbanization in India has also contributed to the growth of the doors market. As more people move to cities and urban areas, the demand for modern and high-quality doors has increased. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles have led to a preference for doors that offer better security, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal.

Another factor driving the growth of the doors market is the increasing demand for energy-efficient doors. The Indian government has set targets to reduce energy consumption in buildings, which has led to a growing demand for doors that can provide better insulation and reduce heat loss.

Key Players

The Indian doors market is highly fragmented, with a large number of local and regional players. However, there are also several established players that dominate the market.

Some of the key players in the Indian doors market include:

Duro Ply Industries Limited: Duro Ply Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of doors in India. The company offers a wide range of doors, including wooden doors, decorative veneers, and laminates.

Century Plyboards (India) Limited: Century Plyboards (India) Limited is one of the leading players in the Indian doors market. The company offers a range of doors, including wooden doors, veneer doors, and laminated doors.

Sintex Plastics Technology Limited: Sintex Plastics Technology Limited is a leading manufacturer of uPVC doors in India. The company offers a range of uPVC doors, including sliding doors, casement doors, and French doors.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. is a diversified conglomerate that manufactures a range of products, including doors. The company offers a range of doors, including wooden doors, steel doors, and fire-rated doors.

Greenply Industries Limited: Greenply Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of doors in India. The company offers a range of doors, including wooden doors, laminated doors, and veneer doors.

Competition Analysis

DCM Shriram Ltd. (Fenesta Building Systems), D.P. Woodtech Pvt. Ltd., Fancy Frames Glass Stores, Greenply Industries Limited, Guntier, Maxon Doors Pvt. Ltd., Greenlam Industries Ltd., NCL Industries Limited, Omfurn India Limited, Purewood Doors, Samor Cladding System Private Limited, Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt. Ltd., Spacewood Furnishers Pvt. Ltd., Truewood Door Industries, Sintex Plastics Technology, H.B. FULLER CO. (Koemmerling), NCL VEKA Pvt. Ltd., Prominance Window Systems, Instor India, Shakti Hörmann Private Limited, Kalco Alu-Systems Pvt. Ltd., JSW steel doors, PETRA Steel Doors LLP, and Poly Extrusions (India) Private Limited.