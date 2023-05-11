Advancements in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Ignition Systems : Igniting the Future of Autonomous Flight

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Ignition System Market

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Ignition System Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft ignition system is used is for creating & supplying of electrical spark, which ignites the mixture of air & fuel in the aircraft engine’s cylinder. Ignition systems are of two types: magneto-ignition systems and electronic full authority digital engine control (FADEC) systems. Modern aircrafts use dual ignition systems. Dual ignition system has increased safety. For instance, the aircraft system can be operated on other system in case of failing of one magneto system, until the aircraft lands safely. Additionally, the use of dual ignition system has also improved combustion of air & fuel mixture which has resulted in increased efficiency of the aircraft’s engine. Although few old antique aircrafts are still using a battery-ignition system. In such systems, the source of energy is battery or generator rather than a magneto.

Technological advancements in unmanned aerial vehicles ignition system and increase in a number of unmanned aerial vehicles deliveries are key factors driving the growth of the aircraft ignition system market. However, decreasing adoption of magneto ignition system act as a major restraint for the for the growth of unmanned aerial vehicles ignition system market. On the contrary, technological enhancements such as the development of miniaturized ignition systems are opportunistic for the growth of unmanned aerial vehicles ignition system market.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃 - 𝟏𝟗

Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development (R&D) in aircraft’s ignition systems has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

Revenues of airline companies are expected to decline by 55% because of travel restrictions due to COVID-19 crisis. Such decline in airline companies’ revenue will have direct impact on aircraft ignition system market.

The airline companies can halt their plans of upgrading ignition system on their aircrafts, which may adversely affect the growth of aircraft ignition system market.

Slowing down of economies of major defense buyer countries due to COVID-19 will impact their defense budget which will directly affect aircraft ignition system market.

Demand of aircraft ignition systems may rise in near future as the world starts moving towards normalcy, and the travel restrictions are expected to loosen up.

Countries such as USA, Israel, and China are widely using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military activities. For instance, the U.S. used MQ-9 Reaper drone to kill Iranian general Qassem on January 2020. Israel is reportedly conducting several operations using military drones. Further, India has ordered more than 50 combat drones from Israel and there are ongoing discussions with the U.S. for procurement of long-range drones. Moreover, unmanned aerial vehicles are being also used for ocean surveillance and hence the demand of unmanned aerial vehicles has been increased.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞

Turbine Engine

Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Turbojet (APU)

Reciprocating Engine

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Magneto

High-Tension Ignition Systems

Low-Tension Ignition Systems

Electronic

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

Woodward Inc.,

Meggitt PLC,

ransdigm Group Inc.,

Electroair,

G3I,

SureFly Partners LTD.,

Champion Aerospace Inc.,

Sky Dynamics,

Unison LLC,

Kelly Aerospace Inc.

