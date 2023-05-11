Transplicity: Simplifying Freight Management with Digital Brokerage

The digital freight brokerage in the transportation & logistics sector is gradually heading toward a digital transformation.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the transportation and logistics industry has witnessed a significant shift towards digitalization, transforming the way goods are moved across the globe. One of the most prominent developments in this landscape is the emergence of digital freight brokerage.

Digital freight brokerage has transformed the logistics landscape, offering new opportunities for efficiency, connectivity, and growth. As technology continues to advance, the industry is poised for further disruption and innovation. By embracing digitalization, businesses can stay ahead of the curve, streamline their operations, and unlock the full potential of the global supply chain.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 is anticipatedto affect the trade more profoundly than any other recent crisis. Companies with a well-informed perspective on potential trade scenarios are expected to begin their recovery to a position of strength.

The pandemic will very likely hit global trade deeper and for longer than we have seen in other crises of the recent past.

The extent of the disruption will vary by commodity, trade lane, and mode of transport, and it will be steered by local differences in the crisis’s severity.

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Report Highlights:

By Platform

Specialized & Generic Marketplaces

Crowd Shipping Platform

Digital Freight Exchange

Tender Platform

By Development

Desktop

Mobile

By End-Use

Digital/Virtual Forwarders

Logistics Companies

3PL

Key Market Players - C.H. Robinson, Cargocentric Inc., CEVA Logistics, Convoy, Coyote Logistics LLC, DAT Solutions LLC, DB Schenker Logistics, DHL International GmbH, Echo Global Logistics, Cargomatic Inc.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the digital freight brokerage market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the digital freight brokerage market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the digital freight brokerage market scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed digital freight brokerage market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.