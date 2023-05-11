Readynez Helps Organizations Cut Costs on IT Training with Unlimited Training
For a monthly fee, companies can provide their employees with unlimited access to Readynez's catalog of IT training courses in Microsoft and IT security.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
Readynez, a leading provider of IT training and certification programs, is helping organizations cut costs on IT training with their Unlimited Training programs.
As technology continues to evolve rapidly, it has become increasingly important for businesses to ensure that their IT teams are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge. However, traditional training programs can be costly, and many organizations struggle to keep up with the constant demand for new training.
Readynez's Unlimited Training program offers a cost-effective solution for organizations to train their IT teams. With a monthly fee, companies can provide their employees with unlimited access to Readynez's extensive catalog of IT training courses in Microsoft technologies and IT security.
"We understand that IT training can be a significant investment for organizations, especially as technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace," said Frank Højgaard, CEO of Readynez. "With our Unlimited Training program, we are providing a cost-effective solution that enables organizations to keep their IT teams up-to-date with the latest skills and knowledge without breaking the bank."
Readynez's Unlimited Training program includes access to Microsoft courses across a wide range of IT disciplines, including cybersecurity, cloud computing, business applications, and more. The program also includes access to expert instructors who are certified in their respective fields and offer guidance and support to learners to help them pass their certification exams and get certified.
"Our goal is to empower organizations to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly changing IT landscape," added Frank. "With Unlimited Training, we are making it easier and more cost-effective for companies to invest in their IT teams and drive growth and innovation in their business."
For more information about Readynez's Unlimited Training program, visit their website at https://www.readynez.com/en/campaigns/unlimited-training/.
About Readynez
Readynez is a leading provider of IT training and certification programs, offering a range of certification training courses across a variety of IT disciplines. With a focus on immersive, hands-on learning, Readynez helps learners acquire the skills and knowledge needed to advance their careers and drive innovation in their organizations.
For more information, visit https://www.readynez.com/.
