Sulfate Free Shampoo Market : A Look at the Industry's Advancements and Opportunities

Rising demand for natural, organic, and chemical-free hair cleansers is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Sulfate Free Shampoo Market Size – USD 4.16 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for vegan and cruelty solid bars from North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market size was USD 4.16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increased marketing efforts by manufacturers to promote benefits of sulfate-free shampoo products and availability of a wide range of customized shampoos that are available in all variants, suits all hair types, and address numerous hair problems. For example, sulfate-free clarifying shampoos are best suited for extremely oily hair scalp and help to treat sebum buildup. Sulfate-free protein shampoo prevents hair loss and breakage maintains hair volume, and neutralizing shampoos help to maintain pH levels of scalp. These wide ranges of products offer customers a variety of choices to select from, in turn, driving revenue growth of the market.

However, risks and side effects associated with a sulfate-free shampoo, high cost, and lower efficiency in building viscosity are expected to hamper market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The e-commerce platforms segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate due to increasing internet penetration, sales and discounts offered, and door delivery facility, among others. In addition, during COVID-19 pandemic, retail stores were closed and consumers shifted towards online shopping platforms. This has increased importance of e-commerce platforms and is expected to drive revenue growth in this segment.

The liquid segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Sulfate-free liquid shampoos are water-based, widely available in all outlets, and are more convenient to use. They easily clean sebum, dust, dandruff, and others from hair due to their formulation. Presently, manufacturers are developing sulfate and paraben-free shampoos owing to shifting of consumers’ preference toward chemical-free substitutes.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to presence of key market players, such as Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sephora USA, Inc., and others, in the region. Rising customers’ preference for organic and sulfate-free hair cleansers for a healthy scalp and growing popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle trends are further contributing to revenue growth of the market in this region.

On 12 July 2021, P&G launched virgin plastic-free and natural shampoo bars, which easily lather and contain natural oils to nourish and condition hair. The bars are packaged in 100% recyclable FSC-certified cardboard packaging and last up to 70% longer than a standard 250ml bottle of liquid shampoo.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sulfate-free shampoo market based on type, form, distribution channel, packaging type, application, functionality, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Medicinal

Non-Medicinal

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Solid

Liquid

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Supermarkets

E-commerce Platforms

Salons

Others

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bottles

Tubes

Sachet

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Commercial

Homecare

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Color Protection

Clarifying Agent

Moisturizing Agent

Smoothing & Straightening

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Sulfate Free Shampoo business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

