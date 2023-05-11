Online Retail Platforms and Social Media Influencers Driving India Beauty and Wellness industry Growth by 2022-2032.
India Beauty and Wellness Market, By Personal Care Products (Hair Care Products, Skin Care Products, Bath and Shower, and Oral Care), Cosmetics/Make-Up ProductCOVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- India Beauty and Wellness industry refers to the market for products and services related to beauty, health, and wellness in India. This includes segments such as skincare, haircare, personal care, cosmetics, spa services, fitness, and nutrition. The market is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, increasing awareness of personal grooming and health, changing lifestyles, and the influence of social media. The market is also characterized by the growing demand for natural and organic products, as consumers become more conscious of the potential side effects of synthetic ingredients in beauty and wellness products. The India Beauty and Wellness market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing urbanization, and the emergence of e-commerce platforms.
Analyst View:
The India Beauty and Wellness market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years, driven by several factors such as rising disposable income, increasing awareness about personal grooming and health, and changing consumer lifestyles. The market is also witnessing a shift towards natural and organic products, driven by concerns over the potential side effects of synthetic ingredients in beauty and wellness products. The increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms and social media influencers is also driving growth in the market, as consumers seek out new products and services based on recommendations from their peers.
India Beauty and Wellness industry by overview:
The India Beauty and Wellness industry refers to the market for products and services related to beauty, health, and wellness in India. The industry includes segments such as skincare, haircare, personal care, cosmetics, spa services, fitness, and nutrition.
The industry has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as rising disposable income, increasing awareness of personal grooming and health, and changing lifestyles. The industry has also been witnessing a shift towards natural and organic products, driven by concerns over the potential side effects of synthetic ingredients in beauty and wellness products.
Key players:
• Affinity Beauty Salon Private Limited
• Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited
• Fitness First India Private Limited
• Fitness One Group India Limited
• Gold Fitness Private Limited
• Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Limited
• L'Oréal India Private Limited
• Lotus Herbals Private Limited
• O2 Spa Salon Private Limited
• Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited.
Segmentation:
Based on product type:
• Skincare: This segment includes products such as moisturizers, serums, toners, face masks, and anti-aging creams.
• Haircare: This segment includes products such as shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, and hair styling products.
• Personal care: This segment includes products such as soaps, body washes, deodorants, and oral care products.
• Cosmetics: This segment includes products such as lipsticks, eyeliners, mascaras, and foundations.
• Fragrances: This segment includes products such as perfumes, colognes, and body sprays.
Based on service type:
• Spa services: This segment includes services such as massages, facials, body treatments, and salon services.
• Fitness: This segment includes services such as gym memberships, yoga classes, and personal training sessions.
• Nutrition: This segment includes services such as dietary counseling, weight management programs, and nutritional supplements.
India Beauty and Wellness by Industry News:
Rise of Digital Wellness Platforms: With the pandemic leading to the closure of many traditional wellness centers, there has been a surge in demand for digital wellness platforms that offer virtual consultations and classes. Several Indian startups have emerged to cater to this demand, such as Cure.fit, which offers online fitness classes and healthy meal delivery services.
Growing Interest in Ayurvedic and Herbal Products: Ayurvedic and herbal products have been a part of Indian beauty and wellness traditions for centuries, but there has been a recent surge in interest in these products among Indian consumers. Companies such as Forest Essentials and Kama Ayurveda have seen significant growth in recent years as consumers look for natural and sustainable alternatives to conventional beauty products.
Increasing Focus on Sustainability: Sustainability has become a key focus for many players in the India Beauty and Wellness industry, with consumers increasingly seeking out eco-friendly and cruelty-free products. Several Indian brands, such as Juicy Chemistry and Conscious Chemist, have emerged to cater to this demand by offering natural, organic, and sustainable beauty products.
