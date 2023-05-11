Over 450 Graduated On ‘Tools for Life’ Skills Development Program In a Single Day
An exceptional 450 attendees graduated from a skills development program called Tools for Life at the Castle Kyalami by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.
Serving the community is my passion and the Tools for Life have given me the instruments to do this on a whole new level.”KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, an exceptional 450 attendees graduated from a skills development program called Tools for Life delivered at the Castle Kyalami by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. Eager to improve their own life, schools, communities, etc., and having completed all 19 Tools for Life courses, it was with pride that over 400 attended the graduation, thrilled with their achievement and ready to start improving their area to create a better South Africa.
— Reverend Michael Chauke
The new graduates poured in from provinces across South Africa to celebrate this occasion including the Free State, North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and every major city in Gauteng. They represented every sector of the society including religious leaders from various faiths, government leaders, educators, business owners, community Leaders, Community Policing Forum members, NPOs and more, who trained very hard to learn these very timely practical skills.
The prestigious ceremony was opened with words of encouragement from Chloe Cardosso of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who said, “In the words of the late Nelson Mandela, “Sometimes it falls upon a generation to be great. You can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom.”
In response to the devastating daily struggles of South Africans, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers decided to contribute in nation building by empowering individuals with practical life skills they can use to tackle daily issues and claim to have trained more than 15,000 South Africans since the pandemic on all 19 modules in the program plus thousands more who are still working through their modules. The results are remarkable.
According to Sandile Hlayisi, Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, many of the previous graduates of this program have since opened successful farms, successful businesses, improved their employment opportunities, changed the quality of education and more. “We are pleased to see the improvement the program has generated in the community “said Hlayisi.
The news graduates all received essential skills training such as conflict resolution, poverty alleviation, youth empowerment, tackling learning barriers, improving the quality of education, communication, business ethics, improving self-confidence, how to achieve goals, successful relations, public relations, financial ethics, overcoming drug abuse and many more needed to be successful in improving the current conditions that plague our country.
One of the graduates who travelled all the way from Mpumalanga, shared how the Tools for Life have assisted her in developing a leadership mindset. She said, “The Tools for Life turned me into a different person. Before the Scientology Volunteer Ministers training, I was doing nothing, I didn’t have a job and I didn’t like to be with people. But this program turned me into a leader. I found there was something more to life – so I brought it home with me. I have already seen the change in me and my community.”
Reverend Michael Chauke, from the Zion Christian Church in Hammanskral also shared how the program has inspired him. He said “Serving the community is my passion and the Tools for Life have given me the instruments to do this on a whole new level.”
The well attended ceremony ended on a high note as the graduates were already making plans on how they will change their society after this training.
Cardosso concluded that by providing effective and practical tools to the communities, conditions can be improved for all.
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers have so far trained over 15,000 South Africans who all completed the 19 Tools for Life courses written by renowned humanitarian, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard and they are continuing their path in creating more as thousands more have enrolled as well.
EMPOWERING COMMUNITIES FOR A BETTER SOCIETY