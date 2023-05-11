Religious Leaders Attend Workshop On Skills Development at Castle Kyalami
Members of the religious sector were treated to a free empowerment workshop to equip them with practical skills needed to assist their parishioners.
What you have done for us today has restored hope to our lives”MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, members of the religious sector were treated to a free empowerment workshop to equip them with practical skills needed to assist their parishioners. With the sole mission of rekindling a spirit of tolerance amongst members from different faiths, the one of a kind workshop hosted by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers was attended by many religious leaders from Gauteng and North West.
The event, held at Castle Kyalami was opened with an interfaith welcome to all guests from different religions and followed by an impactful speech from the Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers supporting and promoting the notion of religious unity and tolerance.
One of the guests of the event was a group of 12 Pastors from the Iliso Elibanzi Christian Council of Churches. He also spoke on the importance of tolerance amongst churches and was thrilled to be part of such a progressive workshop.
A local author and religious leader from Soweto took the stage and announced that, “The coming together of different religions for an all-inclusive interfaith workshop for the betterment of all makes his dream of a better society very real.” This was followed by intense training on skills training on subjects such as conflict management, social and spiritual counselling, tackling drug abuse, barriers to education and many more covered by the Scientology Volunteer Minister’s Tools for Life Skills Development Program.
Sandile Hlayisi, from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who conducted the training said “With the decline of morality seen in society and the weight this adds on the pastor’s shoulders, we decided to do these workshops frequently to show religious leaders that they can co-exist and even work together to help their communities despite their spiritual beliefs. In previous seminars, many others have commented about the importance of these types of events.”
” It is true that there are many conflicts amongst Churches and we have different ideas but at the end of the day, we are all affected by the same societal issues. Problems do not discriminate and they affect us all. It would be much more beneficial if we all worked together in solving the high crime rate, drugs, declining morals, gender based violence and more that are destroying our country”, added Hlayisi.
Ms. Mcwabe, who drove all the way from North West expressed her extreme gratitude and said “I am overwhelmed and out of words to describe today. I cannot thank you enough and I don’t think I will ever have words to thank you enough. What you have done for us today has restored hope to our lives. We come from a devastated community in need of this knowledge. I was in tears for a bit because it finally feels like God has answered our prayers.”
According to Hlayisi, these workshops have been attended by thousands of religious leaders were all empowered with the Tools for Life skills development program authored by L. Ron Hubbard. These simple practical courses can help restore self-confidence, moral regeneration, being industrious, handling problems at work and more. “Applied in life, these courses have demonstrated to be capable of changing conditions,” concluded Hlayisi.
