Thermostat Recycling Corp.'s Recycling Program Sees Small Decline

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) announces the collection of 18,279 mercury-containing thermostats for the first quarter of 2023.

It is a 3.7% decline from the first quarter 2022.

Pennsylvania led the way with 2,263 units collected, followed by Massachusetts at 2,122 and Minnesota at 1,954.

Collecting mercury-containing thermostats is TRC's ongoing commitment to a cleaner environment and keeping mercury out of the waste stream. Since our founding, TRC has collected over 26,000 pounds of mercury from our program participants.

"TRC is proud to be a leader in the effort to reduce mercury contamination," said Danielle Myers, executive director, TRC. "We are committed to continuing our efforts to ensure that mercury-containing thermostats are properly disposed of and recycled.

"We would like to thank all of our partners and stakeholders for their continued support and dedication to this important cause. Together, we can make a difference in protecting our environment by safely disposing mercury-containing thermostats."

The recycling process gains momentum this month as TRC launches its annual Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) contest, which started May 1. This six-month competition identifies the top wholesalers in the HVACR industry that participate in the recycling efforts.

Wholesalers can find more about the competition at https://www.thermostat-recycle.org/bmop.

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 28 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.9 million thermostats containing 13 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.