Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC) Opens a New Training Center at Fort Benning Army Base

The new center will offer veterans & soldiers transitioning out of the military the training they need to secure quality, high-paying jobs across the nation.

COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC), a mission-driven education company that provides training for veterans, active duty members, and their families to ensure their success in civilian life, is proud to announce the opening of its new training center at Fort Benning Army Base in Columbus, Georgia.

At a time when demand for skilled professionals is on the rise, the center will offer veterans and soldiers transitioning out of the military from all branches the training they need to secure quality, high-paying jobs across the nation. Each module is led by instructors who have real-world experience in their respective fields, and the center is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and tools, allowing trainees to gain hands-on experience and hone their skills.

“At VTEC, we’re committed to empowering veterans, active duty service members, and their families with the knowledge and skills they need to enrich and support themselves and their communities,” said David Gallemore, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Veterans Training Empowerment Center. “That’s why we’re so excited to open this new training center at Fort Benning.”

In addition to employment training, the center offers a range of resources, including career counseling, job placement assistance, and financial aid, to ensure that veterans can achieve their goals.

To learn more about Veterans Training Empowerment Center and its new training center at Fort Benning, click here or visit https://www.vtecenter.org/.