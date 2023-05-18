Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, offers Social Security Planning for Women : Special Series - Part 7 of 7
Preparing for retirement and attaining financial security is not an easy task for anyone, but women tend to face more hardships than men in this area. Before discussing what women need to know about Social Security, it is important to understand the obstacles women face.
The first obstacle Women face is that, historically, they spend less time in the workforce than their counterparts.
This is a result of several causes such as parental leave, or caregiving for a family member.
Women are also much more likely to work part-time.
Working less negatively affects many women because Social Security eligibility and benefit payments are based on how long we work and how much we earn.
Social Security benefits are not only calculated based on an individual’s earnings, but specifically their highest 35 years of earnings. Some women work less than the required 10 years, resulting in earning no benefit at all. Some Women never work the full 35 years. Each year without earnings will negatively impact the Social Security payment that she receives in the future.
In addition to less time in the workforce, the gender pay gap adds another hardship for Women.
In 2020, it was reported that women earn 83 cents for every dollar that a man makes. Social Security benefits are calculated based on an individual’s earnings. Therefore, the less income that a Woman has, the less Social Security benefits that she will receive.
On top of Social Security being negatively impacted by less time working and lower earnings, other sources of retirement income are also negatively affected.
Some employers offer pension plans and/or retirement savings plans such as 401(k) plans. When a woman works part- time or leaves her job for any reason, the employer and/or the woman may no longer contribute to these types of plans. Working less and earning less means less employment related retirement benefits for her.
One of the biggest obstacles women face when preparing for retirement is having a longer life expectancy.
Longevity is a positive thing, However, a longer life comes at a financial cost too.
When a woman lives longer, she needs more money. There are many associated costs with growing older and living longer, one of the largest being health and home care. As a result of living longer, women have the potential to outlive their money, and this “ Longevity Risk” is a big concern.
Knowing the obstacles women face is an important step in obtaining a secure financial retirement.
Knowledge is power. And what you do with that knowledge is key.
According to the Social Security Administration, Social Security is the major source of income for most of the elderly, especially for women.
See: https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop/why-women-have-unique-retirement-planning-needs/
Knowing the unique obstacles Women face is an important first step in obtaining a secure financial retirement for a Woman.
Knowledge is power. And what a Woman does with that knowledge is her empowerment.
According to the Social Security Administration: “ Social Security is the major source of income for most of the elderly ”, especially for Women.
Social Security can provide Women with a strong foundation of financial protection if they take know how to advantage of what is available to them.
Fraser Allport helps Women learn which Social Security benefits they are eligible to receive: their own Benefit, a Survivor Benefit, or Spousal, or Divorced? Fraser will help a Woman understand the rules that apply to them, and when to choose the specific strategies that maximize their specific situation.
