Foundation for a Drug-Free World Participates in DC Walk 4 ReCovery 2023, promoting that recovery is possible
Thalia Ghiglia, Foundation for a Drug-Free World, discussing prevention and education with a participant in the DC Walk 4 Recovery
In the nation’s capital, this annual walk for awareness and support of recovery for those struggling with substance use brings the issue to the forefront.
We walk to share the message and encourage those who may be suffering in silence from physical, mental, emotional and social trauma; Never Give Up! You Are Not Alone!”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundation for a Drug-Free World's DC chapter joined with other community groups in the DC Walk 4 ReCovery 2023 on the National Mall in Washington. Calling on the need to eliminate stigma and to understand addiction, the walk focused on the fact that recovery is possible, and people can live their lives free from dangerous, addictive drugs.
— Ms. Rhonda L. Johnson, DC Walk 4 ReCovery
Rhonda L. Johnson, founder of the DC Walk 4 ReCovery, author and certified peer recovery specialist, explained, "We walk to bring awareness, education, and hope."
Always looking for opportunities to reach individuals and communities, Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC Chapter joined multiple other groups including Howard University, the DC Department of Behavioral Health, and church groups to support the DC Walk 4 ReCovery 2023 event and forward the message of hope, recovery and understanding of the problem of addiction.
Recognized with a letter of congratulations from Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, DC, the event called on the need to eliminate stigma and to understand addiction, focusing on the fact that recovery is possible, that people can reclaim their lives and live free from drugs and help others do the same.
The DC Walk 4 ReCovery's message is clear: "We walk to share the message and encourage those who may be suffering in silence from physical, mental, emotional and social trauma: Never Give Up! You Are Not Alone!"
Recognizing the importance of drug education in recovery, Foundation for a Drug-Free World works on drug education and awareness to prevent drug abuse and spare people the pain and hopelessness of addiction.
Addiction and emotional trauma are often connected to one another; when one feels emotionally traumatized, turning to drugs may seem like the only answer to feel better about oneself again. But this solution often leads to bigger problems. Taking drugs can lead to addiction, but also the drugs themselves can cause more anxiety, unhappiness, and embarrassment – and in the worst cases, accidental overdoses and suicides.
DC Walk 4 ReCovery promotes that people first need to know that recovery is possible. Next, the community needs to take action by raising awareness through community gatherings such as the DC Walk 4 ReCovery, where peer support specialists, nonprofit organizations, individuals, government agencies, and churches can all share information, network, and show support. Information about opioids and other drugs is very important so that all in the community can be educated and protected, and help those going through recovery to feel supported and assisted in their journey to a life without drugs. Education and knowing one is not alone are very powerful tools.
Thalia Ghiglia of Foundation for a Drug-Free World participated in the event and praised its founder, “Rhonda Johnson has done a fantastic job with this event. She has grown it from its beginning in 2018 to what it was this year, and she has done that with heart, determination, and hard work. She's doing a lot with the recovery community, and we always want to support that."
Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit organization that produces and widely distributes high-impact, effective drug education materials. The Washington, DC, chapter continually disseminates these materials as broadly as possible with well over 100,000 booklets distributed in the DC area alone.
Education about popular drugs and their most common harmful effects can be found in Foundation for a Drug-Free World's educational booklet, The Truth About Drugs.
Used widely by many local community organizations, nonprofits, and service providers, The Truth About Drugs booklets and videos empower youth and adults with the facts so they can make informed decisions and avoid the tragedy of drug overdoses.
Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers all of its educational materials for free, including free online courses. The free online courses help in learning about specific drugs and how to talk about them with friends and family. Materials can be ordered or downloaded from
www.drugfreeworld.org.
