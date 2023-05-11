Foundation for a Drug-Free World Participates in DC Walk 4 ReCovery 2023, promoting that recovery is possible

Mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser congratulating DC Walk 4 ReCovery Thalia Ghiglia, Foundation for a Drug-Free World, discussing prevention and education with a participant in the DC Walk 4 Recovery The Truth About Drugs booklet available for download at www.drugfreeworld.org

In the nation’s capital, this annual walk for awareness and support of recovery for those struggling with substance use brings the issue to the forefront.

We walk to share the message and encourage those who may be suffering in silence from physical, mental, emotional and social trauma; Never Give Up! You Are Not Alone!” — Ms. Rhonda L. Johnson, DC Walk 4 ReCovery