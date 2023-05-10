Premier leads delegation at world’s largest hydrogen summit

CANADA, May 10 - ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (GNB) – Premier Blaine Higgs presented the province’s energy vision and promoted New Brunswick as a rising global energy leader to an international audience at the world’s largest hydrogen summit in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The World Hydrogen Summit attracts international delegates from the energy industry, government and research communities. It is intended to accelerate the energy transition to clean, renewable energy and mobilize global infrastructure investments. The event will bring together more than 8,000 delegates from over 100 countries.

Higgs was joined at the summit by officials from the Belledune Port Authority and Opportunities New Brunswick.

“New Brunswick is strategically positioned to be Canada’s energy gateway to Europe,” said Higgs. “We are actively supporting a number of clean energy solutions and transition fuels to help lower global emissions and drive unprecedented growth, prosperity and opportunity for New Brunswickers.”

As part of the summit, the Belledune Port Authority highlighted its hydrogen project. Plans for a large-scale hydrogen production facility within a green energy hub located on port lands were announced last year in partnership with Cross River Infrastructure Partners. The project has the potential to provide a stable supply of green energy to European markets formerly supplied by Russia.

“As a government, we are developing a long-term provincial hydrogen roadmap, investing in small modular reactor technology and supporting transition fuels to drive growth and help solve the global energy shortage,” said Higgs. “There is no question we are building a true energy cluster, where we are leading the development and deployment of key technologies and setting the stage to attract more investment and opportunities.”

To help lead the province’s energy vision, last fall the New Brunswick Energy Secretariat was created. The vision is based upon six principles to leverage the province’s unique assets, which include:

utilizing the province’s location and natural resources to develop lower carbon energy solutions;

developing hydrogen and other clean energy sources;

implementing small modular reactions (SMRs) as safe and reliable non intermittent low carbon generation;

building new clean energy supply chains;

growing economic relations with First Nation communities; and

achieving both energy security and net zero.

10-05-23