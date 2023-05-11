Revolutionizing the Home Care Industry
'Breakfast for Champions' Event Prioritizes Caregiver Welfare and Experience for Agency GrowthBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Home care agencies have a unique opportunity to grow and succeed by prioritizing the welfare of their home care workers. To help agencies think and act differently toward their home care workers, "Breakfast for Champions - Growth Anchored in Caregiver Welfare & Experience" is being held on May 22, 2023, from 7:30 am to 11 am at One Brooklyn Health Brookdale Hospital Khann Auditorium 555 Rockaway Parkway Brooklyn, New York.
The event is designed to raise awareness among agencies of the importance of staff welfare, specifically home care worker welfare, as a critical cornerstone of their success and growth strategy. It encourages agencies to prioritize home care worker welfare by providing training, support, incentives, and self-care resources.
The Anchor Group's CEO, Kevin Howell, says that the labor force is more informed than ever and demands greater attention and recognition from employers. The demands for home care workers continue to grow with the aging population and competitive landscape; agencies that provide holistic support programs for their home care workers will be the winners. A quality work environment and relations, adequate health insurance, and recognition and incentives programs are no longer just an option. The event also encourages agencies to be more attuned to their staff's needs by providing healthy mental health and self-care resources.
The training lineup includes panel sessions on optimizing the home care worker journey, sourcing tips, staffing the right way, incentives, and leveraging technology to improve worker experience. The panel sessions will help agencies stay informed about current trends in the staffing landscape and understand how to create a healthy work environment for their staff.
Mr. Howell emphasizes the significance of staff welfare for agency success and growth, stating, "Agencies that prioritize staff welfare will have a competitive advantage in the market. The event aims to provide agencies with the tools to create a supportive work environment and ensure their staff is well-cared for."
The "Breakfast for Champions - Growth Anchored in Caregiver Welfare & Experience" event is open to all healthcare and home care and workforce organizations interested in improving the welfare of their staff. Register now to secure a spot at the event and learn how to create a supportive work environment for welfare staff – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-for-champions-tickets-631492249317
About Anchor Group:
The Anchor Group is a premier B2B advisory and business-development firm that works with corporate and government clients to enhance their infrastructure and unlock business and program growth opportunities. The Company offers services and solutions for process improvement, workforce optimization, marketing, and digital transformation.
For more information, visit their website at https://www.anchorgroupcorp.com/.
