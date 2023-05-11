Soar Beyond Aviation Misconceptions with ‘Airplane Stories And Histories’
Author Norman Currey brings to life captivating tales of innovation and human ingenuity that shaped the history of flightTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buckle up and get ready for a thrilling journey through the history of aviation with renowned author Norman Currey's Airplane Stories and Histories. This comprehensive book offers a detailed examination of the evolution of flight, from its earliest beginnings to modern air travel.
As an experienced aviation expert, Currey brings his extensive knowledge and passion for the industry to life in this engaging read. He debunks common misconceptions and explores the contributions of both the iconic and lesser-known figures in the field – from Sir Geoge Cayley to the Wright brothers, to Amelia Earhart, and Charles Lindbergh – providing readers with a clear and accurate understanding of the fascinating history of aviation.
Jason Lulos of Pacific Book Review agrees that in this book, Currey “corrects many misconceptions about the significant “firsts” in this area of human invention”, and that “this would make a great gift to aviation lovers, engineers, scientists, and historians”.
With his vast experience and accomplishments, it's no wonder that the England-born Currey is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society. He has shared his knowledge with others, lecturing both in the U.S. and abroad.
Discover the captivating history of aviation by getting a copy today. Airplane Stories and Histories is offered in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital retailers worldwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube