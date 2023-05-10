Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,231 in the last 365 days.

Managing the New Era of Deterrence and Warfare: Visualizing the Information Domain

AFGHANISTAN, May 10 - Additional authors include: Leendert van Bochoven, Stephen Gordon, Tim Hofmockel, Frederick Kagan, Nils Peterson, and Noah Ringler

The three events gathered experts and practitioners to discuss the topic from a theoretical perspective, as it pertains to the case of Russia, and finally of China.

U.S. and allied leaders increasingly need new solutions for achieving and maintaining a common operating picture that integrates information operations with air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. This report addresses the unique challenges of understanding and visualizing the information domain and its importance in managing modern defense and intelligence activity. The report also puts forward criteria for how such visualizations could be developed in the future to support managing information activities at the operational, analytical, and decision-maker levels.

We hope that this report helps to increase understanding and collaboration around developing information visualizations that can help the U.S., allies, and partners address ever-accelerating challenges.

Click here to read this blog on the IBM Center for The Business of Government main site.

You just read:

Managing the New Era of Deterrence and Warfare: Visualizing the Information Domain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more